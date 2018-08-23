Thursday practice notes: Freshman DaeSean Winston receives first-team reps
In limited glimpses, safety Jyquis Thomas has flashed to defensive backs coach Nate Burton, who joined coach Geoff Collins’ staff in February. Thomas, still recovering from a Lisfranc (midfoot) inj...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news