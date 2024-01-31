When Temple played at Wichita State a little more than three weeks ago, the Owls came away with their most decisive American Athletic Conference win of the season.

Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center, it did not take Diane Richardson’s team long to realize the rematch wouldn’t be nearly as easy.

But when the final buzzer sounded and the Owls had overcome a nine-point deficit, it seemed all the more rewarding.

After watching Wichita State’s DJ McCarty give the Shockers a two-point lead with 17 seconds to go, Richardson elected not to call a timeout and instead trusted her team on the final possession. After Ines Piper’s shot was blocked, she grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Tiara East, who hit a three from the right wing as time expired.

Exactly one week ago in Dallas, East’s would–be game winner at SMU was overturned after the officials ruled she didn’t get it off in time.

This time, she beat the buzzer on a three from the right wing with time to spare and gave Temple a big 66-65 win in conference play.

“People were telling me, ‘You don't hit another one,’” East said. “So I just took that with me and got another opportunity today.”

With the win, Temple improved to 12-9 and 6-3 in conference play in a fourth-place tie with Rice and a game behind Tulsa. Wichita State dropped to 6-16 overall and 2-8 in the league.

Temple has habitually started games slow this season, and the Owls seemed to have learned their lesson Wednesday night, jumping out to a 12-2 lead with eight early points from Aleah Nelson. The game was heading in the same direction as the previous matchup.

But after a timeout from Wichita State head coach Terry Nooner, the Shockers got going. Wichita State’s full-court press helped it score 14 first-half points off turnovers and grab a six-point halftime lead at 34-28

“They must be celebrating on those buckets,” Richardson jokingly said. “I think we just became complacent. They stepped up their defense and we kind of slipped down on ours.”

Temple’s offense picked back up in the third quarter, led by Demi Washington, who finished the night with 12 points before fouling out with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Owls and Shockers traded third-quarter runs, with Temple closing on a 10-4 run to enter the fourth quarter down three at 51-48.

The final period featured three ties and eight lead changes before East hit the game winner.

Now Temple will have three days to prepare for a rematch at Charlotte Sunday.

“We’ve got to play Temple Basketball, no matter who we play,” Richardson said when asked what challenges come with playing Charlotte. “We’ve got to be intentional about what we do on the defensive end and not make everything so scout specific. We play our type of defense and I think that’s more important than who we face.”

Putbacks

The last time Temple beat Wichita State twice in a season was 2020. … Rayne Tucker notched her eighth double-digit rebound game of the season, swiping 11 boards, including seven on the offensive glass.