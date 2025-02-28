Tiarra East’s career night clinches double-bye for Temple

Trailing at halftime, Temple women’s basketball head coach Diane Richardson went into the locker room expecting to see more from her team in the second half Friday night against the Rice Owls.

Rice ended Temple’s season in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals last season and was heading for another win over Temple after Richardson’s squad shot just 22% in the second quarter.

Senior guard Tiarra East, remembering that defeat, was determined not to relive that same feeling after waiting nearly a year for a rematch with Rice, especially in her final game at the Liacouras Center on Senior Night.

East dominated the third quarter, scoring 17 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting stretch, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc, all the while showcasing the intense energy that has allowed her to become a premier player under this Temple staff.

East’s scoring barrage, alongside a strong defensive performance in the second half, saw Temple close out Rice 83-63 Friday night. With the victory, Temple has now won five straight games while securing a top-four seed in the upcoming American Athletic Conference Tournament.

“We are going to remember this moment forever,” East said. “We only get one senior night in college, and it just felt good knowing that I've been here with [Richardson] since she got here and [Tarriyonna Gary] has been with her all four years. It just feels good to get our get-back from the Rice game from last year in the semifinals and being together doing it on Senior Night.”

East finished the night with a career-high 33 points on 10-for-16 shooting after shooting 1-of-5 in the first half. Gary, also playing her final game in the Liacouras Center, scored 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting, hitting four threes. Forward Amaya Oliver also had a solid outing, finishing the night with seven points and eight rebounds.

Gary kicked things off on a good note for Temple (18-10, 12-5 American Athletic Conference), scoring five unanswered points to start the game, but it didn’t take long for Rice (14-15, 7-10 AAC) to respond, with Aniah Alexis leading the charge. The true freshman guard took over the game, scoring 12 points in the quarter on 5-for-7 shooting as Rice shot 50% as a team in the quarter.

Temple didn’t back down, with Tristen Taylor and Jaleesa Molina scoring four apiece and Gary hitting a deep three to close the quarter, with Temple trailing 22-19.

Temple’s momentum struggled to translate in the second quarter, with the offense shooting just 22% in the period. Guard Kaylah Turner particularly struggled, shooting just 1-for-7, as Rice was able to shut down Temple’s transition offense, forcing difficult shots.

On the offensive end, Rice relied on center Sussy Ngulefac, who used her 6-foot, 4-inch frame to dominate the paint, scoring six points as Rice led 38-33 at halftime.

The third quarter marked a complete takeover for East, with the senior guard coming down and scoring on nearly every possession for Temple in the quarter. Gary added five points in the quarter, but Rice guard Hailey Adams scored six points, keeping the game close at 57-53 as it entered the final period.

Temple’s defense shut down any hopes of a comeback in the fourth quarter, holding Rice to 3-for-11 shooting as a team. Temple’s defense shut down Rice’s key contributors in Alexis and Ngulefac, with the latter of the two getting stifled by Oliver.

“We knew that [Rice’s] post player Ngulefac was going to be strong inside and Amaya [Oliver]’s obviously not that strong,” Richardson said. “But she worked and used her IQ and held [Ngulefac] under her average, and it really helped us as well.”

Turner and Taylor played a crucial role in pressuring the Rice guards and helped Temple force seven turnovers in the half, scoring 12 points off them in the process.

After being outrebounded 25-19 in the first half, Temple improved, winning the battle 17-11 in the second half. Temple’s second-half improvement translated to the offensive end, with East scoring 27 of her points during the second half and the team shooting 68% from the field.

When asked what changes the team made in the second half, Richardson attributed the Owls’ success to one thing.

“Pressure,” Richardson said. “We had to put pressure on the ball-handler to force her to either take quick shots or speed them up. We wanted to speed them up, and Kaylah and Tristen put pressure on them, and it bothered them. The second half, our defensive pressure was just turned up a notch.”

Temple’s final regular-season game will come Tuesday at Charlotte at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.