Transfer quarterback Quincy Patterson chooses Temple

Quincy Patterson, who spent last season at North Dakota State, is transfering to Temple, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Patterson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, joins a Temple quarterback room composed of incumbent starter D’Wan Mathis, Mariano Valenti and incoming freshman Elijah Warner. Temple’s quarterback job is wide open, and head coach Stan Drayton mentioned during spring practices that the team could add some competition at the position.

Patterson comes to Temple after helping the Bisons to a 7-0 start before injuring his shoulder in a 2021 season that saw them eventually win the FCS Championship.

Patterson is a true-dual threat at the quarterback position. He finished 2021 with 660 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 813 passing touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns.

Before transferring to NDSU, Patterson spent two seasons at Virginia Tech. He played in 10 games with the Hookies, including one start during the 2019 season. He finished the 2019 season with 50 carries for 241 yards with two touchdowns while completing 14 passes for 257 yards and two touchdown passes.

Patterson was a highly touted four-star recruit from Solorio Academy in Chicago and had offers from other Power Five schools like Wisconsin, Iowa and Penn State.

Patterson is undoubtedly a talented runner and will immediately add a dimension to Temple’s offense the other quarterbacks don’t. However, his ability to consistently win with his arm needs some development.