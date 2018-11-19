Geoff Collins walked into the locker room after Temple’s come-from-behind 27-17 win against USF on Saturday with celebration and a surprise on his mind. He delivered a postgame speech to his team, commending the Owls for persevering after trailing by 17 at halftime and reeling off 27 unanswered points to grab a victory.

He had one more message before he left to talk to reporters.



“Hey, where’s that 26? Where’s that 26?” Collins asked.



He found him in the back of the huddled group. “You,” he said as he pointed at walk-on wide receiver Travon Williams.

The redshirt junior walk-on receiver primarily plays on special teams. But Williams finished Saturday’s game with two catches for 19 yards.

Williams waved meekly as he stood up among his teammates. He let out a sly smile as the guys around him began making noise, hitting his hands, and smacking his pads. Collins regained everyone’s attention.



“How’s everyone feel about putting Travon on--”



The next word was presumably “scholarship” but it wasn’t audible thanks to the raucous roar of Williams’ teammates. They jumped around and lifted him on their shoulders in celebration.



Williams patted his chest, kissed his finger, and pointed upward.

“I was surprised, shocked, excited,” Williams said. “I’m not a big crier, but if I were a crier, I probably would’ve cried.”

Williams came to Temple as a preferred walk-on in 2015, recruited by then-student assistant Mike Wallace who now serves at Matt Rhule’s Associate Director of Player Personnel at Baylor.He was told he could play without scholarship at Temple or play at a lower-tier NCAA school.



Temple has now put eight walk-on players on scholarship under Collins. That chance was something Williams said was on his mind when he came to Temple.



“It’s always a possibility here because they always just say keep going, keep going,” Williams said. “They give out some every semester, so if it’s your turn, then you’ll get it.”



And Williams is incredibly deserving. The Northeast Philadelphia resident works two jobs -- one as an ID checker at the Fillmore and another with his father’s cleaning company -- in addition to taking classes and going to practice every day.



“I go to work every day after football, so I get back late at night and I wake up and go to practice so that helps me and that helps my parents not to struggle as much as they do,” Williams said.



“Yeah, I’m going to cut back,” he added. “‘Hey boss, I quit.’ I’m going to tell him today, I quit.”



“Huge moment for him,” Collins said. “Every player in our program, every person in our organization loves Travon, thinks so highly of him and what he’s done for our university, what he’s done for this team, and no better setting to give him what he earned by putting him on scholarship.”



The celebration came at a great time for Williams. In his previous two season on the roster (he redshirted his 2015 season), Williams has eight rushing attempts for a total of 29 yards and no pass receptions. He had 19 yards Saturday on back-to-back receptions that sparked a stagnant offense in the second quarter.



This season, Williams primarily played special teams, starting on the punt-block unit as well as the kick return unit. When he made the most of his number being called on offense, it was no surprise to his teammates who were vocal supporters on the sideline and in the locker room.



"It was great because my team always has the most faith in me,” Williams said. “I always make plays in practice, so they would just say, ‘Travon, when you get in, I know you’re going to catch the ball’ because that’s what I do. So I got in and caught the ball.”

Williams said he didn’t expect the surprise waiting for him after a productive day on the field. It was the culmination of years of dedication and hard work.



“It’s a grind. It’s a process,” Williams said. “They always say just keep doing what you’re doing and somebody’s going to notice you. I had a chance to play today on offense, I had two catches, and made the most of my opportunities.”



Front page photo by Jesse Garber



