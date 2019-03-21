New Temple offensive line coach Joe Tripodi is inheriting a group that returns all five starters.

So far, he likes what he sees.

"We have great leadership," Tripodi, a former assistant at Northern Illinois who came to North Broad Street with first-year head coach Rod Carey, said following Thursday's spring practice at Chodoff Field. "They've made the transition. I've been here for about two months now. They've made it seamless. It's a great group to be around, and I'm really excited to work with them."

A former starting offensive lineman at Northwestern, Tripodi has one senior along the line in Jovahn Fair, a three-year starter at left guard. A pair of promising sophomore tackles are back left tackle Isaac Moore and right tackle Adam Klein, and the group is anchored by redshirt junior center Matt Hennessy.

"Matt is a very good football player," Tripodi said. "I know he's working hard to clean up a few things, but what he's put on tape so far in his career, I'm very excited to get the chance to coach him."

When it came time to talking about depth behind the starting five, David Nwaogwugwu's name came up a couple of times. The 6-5, 240-pound redshirt freshman out of DeWitt Clinton High School in The Bronx was initially recruited as more of a defensive end.

"In his first year last year playing offensive line, it was a big transition," Klein said. "I think he's getting better every day. ... He's learning new technique, he's getting himself ready to go."

Tripodi, Hennessy, Moore and Klein spoke with reporters Thursday, and you can listen to and watch those interviews here.

Joe Tripodi

Adam Klein



