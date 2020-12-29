OwlScoop - Tuesday Notebook: Owls aim to bounce back against SMU

As Temple picks itself up from a 26-point loss at No. 5 Houston on Dec. 22, the Owls have another tall task in the form of SMU, waiting for them on Wednesday.

Through two games, Temple’s ability on both ends of the floor has been uneven and second-year head coach Aaron McKie knows it. With January around the corner, the Owls have played just two games this season, and they’ve asked players like Brendan Barry and Tai Strickland, who are supposed to be significant parts of the team’s offense, to learn on the fly.

Not to mention that Butler transfer Khalif Battle has yet to see the floor after receiving a waiver to play this season. Battle is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in practice and McKie has yet to make a definitive decision on his availability against SMU. The sophomore transfer is anticipated to bring more shooting depth along the perimeter and be an added scoring threat in what is already a well-distributed offensive attack.

Still, Temple will go from one difficult conference matchup to the next, as it hosts the Mustangs at the Liacouras Center at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Right now, SMU leads the American Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 85.2 points per game. Leading the way for the Mustangs is Kendric Davis, who is the conference’s second-leading scorer, averaging 20.4 points per game. The junior guard has earned three AAC weekly honors and was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week in early December.

As Temple dives into its matchup against SMU, McKie and his staff crunched some numbers with more than a week in between games. According to the analytics, Davis accounts for close to 80% of the Mustangs offense.

McKie doesn’t envision his team being able to stop Davis, rather they want to wear him down and contain him as much as possible. He added it’s hard to entirely shut down a player of his caliber but it will be quintessential that they at least make things harder for him.

It’s no secret SMU poses a similar threat to that of Houston, with a well-rounded team that can score the basketball. McKie and true freshman point guard Jeremiah Williams shared similar sentiments that in order to walk away with a win on Wednesday, it will come from matching that intensity on defense and sharing the ball offensively.

Here are OwlScoop.com’s observations and notes from McKie’s Tuesday afternoon media availability.