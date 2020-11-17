OwlScoop - Tuesday notebook: Quarshie, Odom, Wilson getting their chance

On the other end of the spectrum is Kimere Brown , who just turned 24. The graduate cornerback returned from an ACL injury that resulted in him missing all of the 2019 season. He played sparingly in Temple’s first three games but was frustrated with a lack of playing time, so he left the team for a week and opted out for the time being.

That was followed by a shortened offseason with limited team practices, but Quarshie kept a mindset of staying ready knowing that his time could come with the growing number of unavailable players on Temple’s roster.

Quarshie made the transition over to the offensive line with hopes that he could be Temple’s center of the future. With Joseph Hooper and Adam Klein both banged up during Saturday’s loss, Quarshie was thrown into the fire and got his first chance, but at right guard. The former defensive lineman didn’t receive an adequate offseason worth of training considering he found out he was moving positions the week of Temple’s bowl game against North Carolina in the Military Bowl.

For Wilson, he was immediately thrown into the fire with Isaiah Graham-Mobley and Audley Isaacs both down with injuries. He returned from a quarantine period, practiced one day and subsequently started against SMU. He recorded a pass break-up and tackle in his second game back from the university’s COVID protocol in Temple’s 38-13 loss against UCF this past Saturday. Wilson has also seen time at the BUBO position with Jordan Magee in quarantine, and while he could be moved out of the starting lineup with Magee’s return imminent, he indicated to reporters that he doesn’t care where he plays. He just loves defense.

Odom has recorded 11 total tackles playing in three games. He was critical of himself for missing what he remembers as four tackles against UCF, but his teammates and coaching staff alike remain enamored with his potential.

Odom was engaged in a highly-contested battle for Temple’s “field” safety position during fall training camp. Despite being a true freshman, both Odom and his fellow true freshman Trey Blair heavily pushed for playing time and forced Temple’s hand. Odom has now started Temple’s last two games with junior transfer Jalen Ware struggling and Chauncey Moore transitioning back to cornerback due to injuries and opt-outs.

Odom and Wilson have been asked to take on huge responsibilities due to the nature of Temple’s roster. When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, they both indicated that while they’re competitors, neither imagined they’d be granted this opportunity.

A few of the younger players like true freshmen Alex Odom , Kobe Wilson and redshirt freshman Wisdom Quarshie spoke to reporters Tuesday to discuss their roles during an unprecedented season.

At 1-5, Temple doesn’t have a lot to hang its hat on. And while it may be considered a lost season in that there will be no bowl game or hopes of a conference championship, Temple head coach Rod Carey has indicated that the remainder of the season can be an evaluation period for some of the younger players.

Kimere Brown on opting out and back in:

“Honestly, I was just frustrated with my playing time because I felt as though I was one of the older guys and I felt like I was ready to play. But my coaches, I feel like they saw I was still carrying things from my injury, like maybe limping a bit. I felt like I was good though. So I just took a leave from the team for a week just to focus and get myself back together because it was just a bunch of stuff happening at one time. So I asked Coach [Carey], ‘Could I just be apart from the team for a week just to get myself together? Just to try to refocus on things to try and get better?’ He said yes and the week went by and I spoke with Coach and he let the team know and everyone was happy to have me back.”

Brown on returning from his ACL tear:

“I did expect to be back sooner because I was feeling good finishing out my rehab and the whole recovery process has been going pretty good. I feel as though right now I’m where I need to be, but I could definitely improve, especially coming off the injury. With how the year has been going because of COVID, it’s just fluctuating with a bunch of ups and downs, but I feel as though I'm in a good spot.”

Brown on Alex Odom:

“He is young right now and he has a lot of learning to do, but I feel as though as he develops, he’s going to be a big-time player. You can already tell now, a lot of freshmen can be too timid or shy, but when Alex plays he really sticks his nose in there to get to the ball. I think he’s a real gritty freshman. He wants to play and he wants to get better.”

Wisdom Quarshie on switching from the defensive line to the offensive line:

“Definitely having the O-line surrounding me and telling me how good I could be helped and they helped me with the playbook. [Offensive line] coach [Joe] Tripodi just made me feel comfortable and made me feel like one of them, so I kind of told myself maybe I am one of them. It probably took me about until midway through the offseason…. I was sitting in a D-lineman meeting and Coach [Walter] Stewart said Coach Carey had to talk to me. And I got scared because I thought I was in trouble or something. He sat down and told me with Jovahn Fair leaving and Matt Hennessey leaving you could have a great opportunity to play faster and get on the field playing O-line. I took the chance. I played O-line in high school, so I was like, why not?”

Quarshie on playing in the UCF game:

“It was my first actual game since high school, so I came in the game prepared. I knew we were down guys and I knew I could possibly be the next man in, so I was ready to go. I was just controlling myself, telling myself to take it one play at a time and that I’ll catch up to it…. Just like any football player, it’s always the first play [that’s the most nerve-racking]. After the first play, you’re ready to go.”

Kobe Wilson on starting as a true freshman:

“I know my work ethic is a starter’s work ethic, but I would’ve never imagined myself starting right now. Unfortunately with the linebackers getting hurt, that’s the reason why I’m starting. I hated that I missed the Memphis game because I wanted to play those guys so bad. Knowing some of the guys on the team, I wanted to compete against them and show them what I could do. But yeah, I didn’t think I’d be here right now.”

Wilson on being named after the late Kobe Bryant:

“Being named after him, I looked up to him and I wore number eight in little league football because of him. I just had that Mamba Mentality. Ever since that day, I’ve never taken anything for granted. I always try to keep that same mindset he had because knowing how great he was, I’m trying to reach that level just in a football aspect. I want to live up to that Kobe name.”

Odom on his relationship with Trey Blair:

“I would say coming in, I just wanted to work as hard as possible. Just to try to get on the field. I wasn’t expecting the way things have panned out. Me and Trey are actually really close. We got a bond where we really push each other every day and whoever gets to this spot gets it. It’s not like a, ‘Oh, I don’t like you if you make it.’ It wasn’t that type of relationship. We push each other a lot. In sprints and all that, we ran next to each other and competed in any way possible.”