Tuesday practice notebook: Ritrovato earns single digit, Armstead returns
Another single digit has been claimed.Tailback Rob Ritrovato, who goes by “Nitro,” received a No. 4 practice jersey from coach Geoff Collins during a team meeting Tuesday morning before the Owls hi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news