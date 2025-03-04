Tuesday road tests await Temple's men's and women's hoops teams

Hear our conversation with Temple's men's hoops head coach and much more on this week's podcast.
Kaylah Turner and Tiarra East scored 21 points apiece in the Owls' 91-79 victory Tuesday night.
The Owls' first class of 2025 verbal commitment discussed her decision with OwlScoop.com.
Elijah Gray and the Owls were without Quante Berry and couldn't keep up in an 80-64 loss Sunday in Birmingham.
Forward Ariana Meriedy announced her decision Saturday night, becoming Diane Richardson's first 2025 verbal commitment.
