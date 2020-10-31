OwlScoop - Tulane 38, Temple3

With a depleted roster and a rotation of backup quarterbacks, Temple scored its fewest points ever in an American Athletic Conference game as the Owls fell to the Tulane Green Wave, 38-3, Saturday afternoon in New Orleans.

Prior to the loss, the last time Temple (1-3, 1-3 The American) scored three or fewer points in a conference game was on Nov. 23, 2010 against Miami of Ohio in what was ultimately the last game of the Al Golden era.

For Tulane (3-4, 1-4 The American), meanwhile, the 35-point margin of victory was its second largest in a conference game since the Green Wave joined The American in 2014.

According to a source, Temple was only able to travel 54 scholarship players to New Orleans due to a combination of positive COVID results, COVID contact tracing and regular football injuries. A significant number of the missing players were on the defensive side, and the Owls were forced to play true freshmen such as Nick Bags, Alex Odom and Garrett Williams as a result.

The offense was not as significantly hit by missing players, but one player Temple was without, starting quarterback Anthony Russo, was a significant one.

Without Russo, who missed the game with a shoulder injury, the Owls were forced to rotate Iowa State transfer Re-Al Mitchell and redshirt-sophomore Trad Beatty in and out of the game. Prior to the loss, neither player had attempted a pass in a Temple uniform and both struggled. In the end, Beatty completed 11 of 18 passes for 122 yards but also had an interception. Mitchell, meanwhile, completed just 5 of 8 passes for 23 yards but also picked up 37 yards on the ground.

Outside of Mitchell, Temple had very little success in the ground game. Sophomore running back Re'Mahn Davis had 10 carries for just 15 yards and, as a team, Temple rushed 36 times for just 77 yards.

For the second week in a row, Temple was able to force turnovers but was unable to capitalize on them. This week, Temple had three turnovers (two fumble recoveries, one interception) but scored zero points on the subsequent drives.

Publicly, Russo was categorized as a gametime decision but did not practice the week. There is no guarantee the redshirt-senior will be back next week, either, as Temple coach Rod Carey described his shoulder injury as a day by day situation.

For Temple, the challenge gets even greater as the Owls will host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday at noon in a game that was originally slated for Thursday but was pushed back due to Temple's COVID situation. Tulane, meanwhile, will travel to East Carolina on Saturday.

