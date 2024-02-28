There was a noticeable difference in the crowd at the opening tip-off for Temple’s matchup against Tulsa Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center.

In a battle for first place in the American Athletic Conference standings with the Golden Hurricane on the Owls’ heels, the crowd noise was louder, and there was anticipation in the air.

But in the most important game of the season to date, the Owls fell flat in front of the biggest crowd they’ve had this season.

Tulsa snapped Temple’s five-game win streak in dealing the Owls a 76-67 loss that dropped them to 17-11 overall and into third place in the conference standings behind Tulsa (21-8) and North Texas (21-7).

All three teams are sitting at 11-5 in conference play, but Tulsa moved to first and Temple down to third in a tiebreaker determined by each team’s combined record against the other two programs.

“We talked about [being hunted] today in shoot around,” Temple head coach Diane Richardson said. “They’ve got to understand that they’ve not been in this place before. They’ve got to understand that now we are the hunted, and what that means is we’ve got to do more than we’ve been doing. Being the first time in this position, now they know.”

After having one of its best offensive performances of the season in a win over Rice Sunday, Temple struggled at times to get anything going offensively. The Owls shot 36.5% from the field and just 12.5% from three-point range. They didn’t make a three-pointer until the two-minute mark of the third quarter.

Touch around the rim has been a recurring problem for Temple, and it was a key issue against Tulsa. The Owls went just 8 of 21 on layup attempts, and Richardson had a simple response when she found out.

“We missed 13 layups,” Ricahrdson said. “We’ll work on that.”

Tulsa forward Temari Pointdexter and guard Delanie Crawford were the difference makers for the Golden Hurricane. The two combined for 54 of the Golden Hurricane’s points with 30 and 24, respectively.

Poindexter dominated from the start, establishing her presence early by getting inside the Temple defense. Meanwhile, Crawford found her stride in the second half, scoring 18 of her 24 points.

Temple’s defense forced 16 Tulsa turnovers, but the Owls struggled to turn them into points as they had just 19 second-chance points.

Temple guards Tiarra East and Demi Washington got inside Tulsa’s defense to score on some tough layups and contributed key defensive plays. East and Washington shot a combined 14 of 32 from the field and scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Conversely, Tarriyonna Gary scored just eight points after having one of her best games of the season in Temple’s win against Rice.

While East and Washington were crucial early, Temple went away from working the ball inside and relied on guard Aleah Nelson to score outside. Nelson finished with 16 points on 7-of-16 from the field and also made the only two three-pointers for the Owls.

Nelson was assessed a technical foul with a minute remaining in the first half for trash-talking Tulsa's bench after a made layup. Following the call, Richardson pumped up the crowd and the Owls made two crucial buckets to take the lead back before halftime.

“Aleah [Nelson] is always doing stuff like that,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to stay in the game. We’ve got to stay with each other and continue to play hard.”

But the Owls couldn’t carry that momentum into the second half, especially in the fourth quarter.

Temple entered the last frame of play ahead by one point, and based on the energy in the building, it felt as though the Owls had the game won.

But Tulsa had other plans. The Golden Hurricane scored 30 points in the fourth, outscoring Temple by 10. Crawford and Poindexter accounted for 25 of those points, including eight of Crawford’s 10 total free throws.

“We let them score 30 points in the fourth quarter,” Richardson said. “That tells me that our defense was not up to par, so that has got to change.”

Temple’s offense didn’t fare any better, shooting 36.5% (27 of 74) 40% from the field.

“We put ourselves in this position,” Richardson said. “We worked real hard to get here, but didn’t work hard enough to stay here. We gotta play tough defense for four quarters, and not get our heads down and just kind of self-destruct and self sabotage.”

Postgame press conference

You can watch the postgame press conference with Diane Richardson, Demi Washington and Tiarra East here.