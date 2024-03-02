A coach’s opening statement in a press conference can sometimes be nothing more than a collection of cliches not worth quoting.

Saturday afternoon, following Temple’s 72-67 loss to Tulsa at the Liacouras Center, first-year head coach Adam Fisher accurately dissected why the Owls’ three-game winning streak had come to an end.

He mentioned the slow start, too many missed free throws, and a comeback effort that fell just short – pretty much a microcosm of what has hurt the team for much of the season.

“Disappointed in the result, disappointed in our effort and our energy in the first half,” Fisher began. “It hasn't been where it's been the last two weeks, so we have to be better. You're not going to win going 11-for-22 at the foul line at home, and we just talked about that. We’ve got to be more locked in.

“Our focus, for whatever reason, wasn't there to start, and this is a story we've all seen: claw back, claw back, claw back … can't get over the hump. I thought we were able to do it the last three games, so disappointed that we didn't do it tonight.”

Temple, which fell to 11-18 overall and 4-12 in the American Athletic Conference, fell behind by 16-4 inside the game’s first eight minutes and trailed by 14 points with a little less than two minutes to go in the first half before scoring the last five points of the first half to get within nine at the break.

The Owls trailed by as many as 13 in the second half before they, as Fisher said, clawed back. A three-pointer from Hysier Miller with 1:11 to go made it a three-point game, and then Steve Settle somehow banked in a three 41 seconds later to cut Temple’s deficit to a point at 68-67.

The Owls waited 11 seconds before Miller fouled freshman guard PJ Haggerty with 19.2 seconds left. The TCU transfer, one of the best young players in the conference, hit both end of a 1-and-1 to make it a 70-67 ballgame before Miller brought the ball across halfcourt to get Temple into a timeout with 14.7 seconds to go.

Out of the timeout, Miller had the ball in his hands and had Matteo Picarelli open at one point, but he instead took a stepback three that looked short from the time it left his hands and skimmed the front end of the rim and into the hands of Haggerty, who iced the game with two more foul shots with .7 seconds to go.

Miller’s missed three was the lasting image at the end of the game, but it was by far not the sole reason why Temple lost. Missing 11 foul shots was certainly costly, and the Owls would not have been in the game at the end had it not been for Miller, who scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half on 5 of 7 shooting, including four threes. His only miss from long range was the one on Temple’s last possession. The junior point guard contributed four assists and three rebounds and turned the ball over just once while playing a full 40 minutes.

Jordan Riley, the only other Temple player to reach double-figure scoring, added 12 points and five rebounds but also turned the ball over four times and had two of the Owls’ 11 misses from the line. Jahlil White and Steve Settle combined for 16 points but also combined to shoot 2-for-10 from the free-throw line. Tulsa (15-14, 6-11), meanwhile, was a more-efficient 12 of 16 from the line and shot 48% (25 of 52) from the floor.

The program honored four players before the game on senior day – Sam Hofman, Taj Thweatt, Emmanuel Okpomo and White. Hofman, a Houston Christian transfer who missed all five of his shots Saturday, is out of eligibility after this season, while White, Thweatt and Okpomo are set to graduate academically, as Fisher pointed out, but still have eligibility beyond this season.

The pregame senior day ceremony included video messages from the players’ families, a nice touch that hadn’t been done in recent memory, but the positive vibes didn’t translate to a good start.

“I always think you’ve got to play harder on senior day,” Fisher said.