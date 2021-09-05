Tumultuous Mathis debut ends in injury

Simply pout, D’Wan Mathis’ debut as the starting quarterback for Temple did not go as expected.

After he struggled in the first quarter, Mathis appeared more comfortable during the mid part of the game but hurt his ankle and left the game with an injury in the third quarter. Temple, which had come back from a 26-point deficit to get within 12, crumbled down te stretch and ultimately lost, 61-14, in an embarrassing fashion to Rutgers.

The extent of Mathis’ injury was not disclosed by Temple coach Rod Carey after the game.

Prior to the injury, Mathis’ early struggles began with a safety. Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi sacked Mathis in the end zone to give Rutgers the first points of the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Mathis’ throw to tight end Darius Pittman bounced off Pittman's hands and was picked by Scarlet Knights’ corner Tre Avery, who returned it to Temple’s two-yard line. Rutgers scored on the next play, which gave the Scarlet Knights a 12-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Mathis was pressured once again by Fatukasi and fumbled the ball. Former Temple defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh recovered the turnover and four plays later Rutgers’ offense capitalized with a touchdown.

Mathis did not have a good performance, Carey said.

“I don’t think it was very good. I don’t think there was a performance that was good at all. From mine as the head coach to his as the quarterback. To the defense to the special teams. I don’t think there was a good performance. None of it was good.”

Eventually, Mathis settled down in the second quarter and threw a perfect pass to Randle Jones right over the shoulder of a corner for a 38-yard gain. Later on that drive, Mathis showed off his athleticism and scrambled for nine yards to the Rutgers 11-yard line. Two plays later, Edward Saydee ran for an 11-yard touchdown.

Mathis’ improved play helped the Owls’ offense gain momentum. Early in the third quarter, Mathis put together another successful drive. Mathis was accurate and completed three passes. The Owls were able to capitalize in the red zone when Mathis sprinted in for a 3-yard touchdown, but was hobbled by an injury and was seen badly limping. Mathis returned to the game but quickly had to exit the field when he could no longer put pressure on his leg. Mathis wanted to stay in the game but was overruled by the medical staff, Carey said.

“Anytime you’re a competitor, I don’t think you want to leave," Carey said. "The injury which I don’t know about yet. I will get more information, wasn’t allowed to come back in. Anytime you’re a competitor you don’t want to leave.”

Overall, despite the up and down performance, Mathis impressed with his play and attitude, offensive lineman Adam Klein said.

“I thought he played well. I thought he came in there with good leadership, head on high and he played well. I think it comes down to all of us. It’s not just one guy,” Klein said. “I think we have to rally around as all of us. It comes from the tight ends, offensive lineman, wide receivers, everyone has to play well. We all have to start fast, we all started a little bit slow. I wouldn't put anything on D’Wan. It’s a group effort.”

Mariano Valenti replaced Mathis at first and then true freshman Justin Lynch stepped in. Lynch struggled and threw an interception, which was returned for a 46-yard touchdown. The Owls’ offense could never regain any momentum after Mathis’ departure from the game.

Temple returns to action on Saturday at Akron but it's unknown whether or not Mathis will be able to return to the lineup.



