As it often has this season, Temple took on itself Saturday afternoon in addition to its opponent.

This time, it ended the Owls’ hopes of becoming bowl eligible.

After spotting USF a 17-point first-quarter lead at Raymond James Stadium, Temple’s defense clamped down and its offense woke up. But four turnovers and seven penalties were too much for the Owls to overcome in a 27-23 loss to the Bulls.

In falling to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in American Conference play, Temple will be playing for pride in its last two games – next Saturday at UAB and then the season finale at home against Memphis the day after Thanksgiving.

Temple’s defense held USF (5-5, 3-3 AAC) to just 119 yards of offense in the second half after Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the first quarter, but the nation’s worst turnover-margin team beat itself down the stretch and mixed in a few backbreaking penalties, too.

The Owls fell behind 27-10 with a little more than three minutes to play in the third quarter after quarterback E.J. Warner threw one of his three interceptions on the day, a pick-six that USF defensive end Tramel Logan returned 22 yards to the end zone.

But Warner, who completed 24 of 47 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns, led two fourth-quarter scoring drives that culminated with a 20-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Zae Baines and a 12-yard touchdown toss to Dante Wright, although placekicker Camden Price missed the extra point attempt after Wright’s touchdown and left the Owls trailing by four at 27-23 with 7:03 to go.

On USF’s ensuing possession, Temple personified some of its worst traits and watched any hopes of tying the game slip by.

With USF facing a third-and-12 from its own 23-yard line, Brown scrambled to his left and picked up just two yards before heading out of bounds. The play would have otherwise forced USF to punt the ball back to Temple, and the Owls would have had plenty of time left on the clock to mount a potential game-winning drive.

But Temple defensive lineman Zymir Cobbs was flagged for an obvious late hit after he shoved Brown as he was heading out of bounds, and USF’s drive had new life at the Bulls’ 40-yard line. Then linebacker Diwun Black, who otherwise had a sold game with two tackles for a loss, jumped offside on the very next play to spot USF five more yards.

Layton Jordan sacked Brown four plays later to give Temple some hope, but then the Owls allowed Brown to hit USF’s leading receiver, Sean Atkins, for 16 yards on third-and-14 two plays later. Three plays after, with the Bulls facing a third-and-2 from Temple’s 16-yard line, Tra Thomas – who also otherwise had a good game with two sacks – jumped offside to give USF the last first down it needed, and the Bulls ran out the clock from there.

More injuries and lineup changes

Temple’s starting left tackle Luke Watson – and his backup, fellow freshman Melvin Siani – were both unable to play due to injuries, so Chris Smith, who came to the Owls during the offseason from Laney Community College, played the entire game at left tackle. And a banged-up Rich Rodriguez missed time during Saturday’s game, which forced Bryce Thoman to move to center and walk-on Jon Fagley to step in at left guard.

Extra points

Linebacker Yvandy Rigby led Temple with a game-high 16 tackles, and the Owls’ defense collected six sacks, including the first of freshman defensive lineman Tyrese Whitaker’s career. … Freshman running back Joquez Smith, who played his high school football less than two miles away from Raymond James Stadium, didn’t make the trip because of administrative matters, a Temple spokesperson said. … Darvon Hubbard led Temple with 48 yards on eight carries … Tight end David Martin-Robinson caught seven passes for a team-high 102 yards on 10 targets, but his third-quarter fumble at the USF 37, which came after a 30-yard gain, was a costly turnover. … Linebacker Jordan Magee, who collected seven first-quarter tackles, lost his helmet on one of those tackles on a jarring hit. He was shaken up on the play and eventually left the field under his own power, but he didn’t play much more after that.