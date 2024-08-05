In a Zoom conversation with reporters following Monday’s preseason camp practice, Stan Drayton was asked if anyone had started to emerge in the competition for the starting quarterback job.

Is it still wide open? Is it more so between Forrest Brock and Evan Simon?

The first name Drayton brought up instead was that of redshirt freshman Tyler Douglas.

“Well, Tyler brings something different to the table, too,” Drayton said of the Ocean Township High School product who signed with Temple as part of the Owls’ 2023 class. “Tyler Douglas is really having a really good fall camp thus far. We’re right at the just over the halfway point of our install, so there's still some things that are going to go in that will affect the quarterback position, and it's going to be real critical for us to find out the productivity that these guys are going to bring within our situations and things of that sort. So it is still an open competition, to answer your question. But at the same time, three guys have emerged, and they're really getting after it, which is fun to watch.”

The task of finding E.J. Warner’s replacement will quite naturally remain one of the main storylines of the Owls’ preseason camp as they prepare for their Aug. 30 season opener at Oklahoma, and Douglas’ name popping up in that conversation isn’t exactly new. Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf brought up Douglas last week when asked about the quarterbacks, but it was nonetheless interesting to hear Drayton pivot to talking about Douglas first when asked about the position Monday.

At Ocean Township, Douglas played for the same head coach in Don Klein as former Steelers first-round draft pick – and former Temple verbal commit – Kenny Pickett, who is now vying to be Jalen Hurts’ backup with the Eagles. Pickett and Douglas have also worked with the same Jersey-based trainer and mentor in Tony Racioppi. When Douglas committed to Temple in June of 2022, Pickett congratulated him on Twitter.