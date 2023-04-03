Even though he left the program in 2014, new Temple running backs coach Tyree Foreman said kept his roots in Philadelphia.

“My family never left Philadelphia,” Foreman told reporters this weekend. “We came here in 2007 and haven’t left since. This is home for us.”

Foreman, who became Temple’s running backs coach in 2007 under former head coach Al Golden and took over the special teams in 2013 as part of Matt Rhule’s staff, coached at Tennessee Tech under former Temple offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and then at Towson before getting the call to come back to Temple in March.

Foreman’s return to Temple marked the end of a four-month-long process to replace former Owls running backs coach Preston Brown, who was not retained after head coach Stan Drayton’s first season. Sam Dorsett, then a part of Monmouth’s staff, was initially set to become Brown’s replacement before that fell through. Then it seemed Jamel Mutunga was set to come to Temple before he decided to remain in the NFL, where he is currently an offensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers.

Despite his nine years away from the program, Foreman seems to have made a smooth transition back to Temple. Redshirt-sophomore running back Darvon Hubbard, who has worked with multiple running backs coaches during his two years at Texas A&M and his first season at Temple, is jelling well with Foreman in the short time he’s been back with the Owls.

“We believe Coach Drayton,” Hubbard said. “We know he’s going to put us in good hands with coaches, and he’s done that with Coach Foreman. We’ve rallied around him, learned from him, and he’s been great for us.”

Foreman reciprocated the feeling. With six running backs in the rotation this season, Foreman is looking forward to fixing the details for each player. After getting started in Temple’s third spring practice, Foreman has seen growth in the room and thinks he can expand their development as the season rolls on.

“This was always a destination place for me,” Foreman said. “I’ve been dying to get back, and I’m ecstatic to be back now.”

With Foreman back in the fold, Temple is of course looking to improve a rushing offense that finished with the third fewest yards per game in the entire FBS last season. Midyear freshman enrollee Kyle Williams, a first-team all-state back at Harrisburg High School, and junior FIU transfer E.J. Wilson will try to help the Owls do so this spring as they compete with returning backs like Hubbard and Edward Saydee. And Joquez Smith, a talented running back out of Tampa’s Jesuit High School, will join the program this summer ahead of preseason camp and figures to compete for snaps as well.

Foreman, Hubbard, and Saydee spoke to reporters Saturday afternoon about their goals for the spring and how Foreman has reshaped the running back room in his short time with the team.

Foreman on what he’s seen from Williams:

“Like a lot of freshmen, not sure what the heck is going on all the time. But he has ability, shows some flashes, some quick twitch things that are natural that he brings to the table. I think he's gonna give us a lot of ability to play him in multiple positions, and line him up as a receiver, lock him up in the backfield; kind of the same things he did when he was in high school. And [he’s] also a major point on special teams. So he brings a lot to the table that we can use.”

Saydee on the offensive line and their improvement over the spring:

“I would say they are flowing together. You can see that they want to get better, and they don't let the little things get to them at the same time. They are all working together. They’re consistent. Even though they're gonna have minor mistakes, you can see that when they do have success, they are doing it together. I can see that some leaders are coming up like [redshirt-freshman] Jackson Pruitt. He's having control of the line a little more each day, so you can see that growing every day.”

Saydee on what he is trying to improve for the fall:

“I'm trying to enhance all my abilities. Anything I can do to help benefit the offense, I’ll do it. It’s my job to know how to better myself every chance I get. E.J. [Warner] makes that easy for me, and I appreciate that.”

Hubbard on how the running back room has developed, including Wilson:

“I think it's very competitive. We all push each other. We all coach each other up, but most importantly, everybody wants to see everybody do good. So it's no bad blood at all. We're all brothers. Even with E.J. [Wilson], you know, just telling him things that will help him understand this game. I was in that same position last year. So you know, I'm telling him I understand what he's going through, but everybody's gonna come along pretty good.”

Hubbard on his mindset this season:

“We’re striving to be the best in the country each and every day. You know, that's something that [Foreman] stresses to us. You know, him having a lot of the top backs who hold records here, so I think it's up to us to top that. We want to go above and beyond those records and stuff like that, but also just, you know, just win.”