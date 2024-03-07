Even when Temple was in the midst of its 10-game losing streak, the Owls were still playing some competitive basketball.

Thursday night, Temple was as bad as it’s been all season. And that, of course, is not a great sign with the American Athletic Conference tournament set to start next week in Fort Worth.

The Owls were soundly defeated in every aspect of the game in a 100-72 blowout loss to UAB at the Liacouras Center, one that came close to setting building records of the forgettable kind.

“We got our butts kicked. It’s on me,” first-year head coach Adam Fisher said before deferring to reporters for questions in a postgame press conference that lasted all of 2 minutes, 12 seconds.

The 100 points allowed were the most since Villanova scored 101 on Temple back in 2007, and the margin of defeat came close to matching Kansas’ 32-point win over Temple back in January of 2010. UAB’s lead grew as large as 33 points with a little more than two minutes to go before freshman Zion Stanford scored five of the Owls’ last seven points to get the deficit below 30.

Stanford, the lone bright sport for the Owls, scored a career-high 20 points on 6 of 8 shooting and 7-for-11 from the free-throw line.

The loss dropped Temple to 11-19 overall and into a last-place tie with Tulane at 4-13 in the conference standings, although the Green Wave own the tiebreaker there because they beat the Owls back in early February.

UAB, which improved to 19-11 overall and 12-5 in conference play with the win, shot 61% overall (37 of 61) and a staggering 70% (21 of 30) in the second half. Even worse, the Blazers outrebounded the Owls by 41-19.

It marked the program’s lowest rebounding total since a December 1988 loss to Arizona State.

So what happened?

“We weren’t ready to go,” Fisher said, “and it’s my fault. We’ll be ready to go Sunday (in the regular season finale at UTSA.)”

Fisher was then asked if he saw it coming.

“We didn’t have our best practice yesterday,” Fisher said, “so we came back to try to clean it up. We came back, and we were really good. We talked about that with our team. In life, you get an opportunity. Yesterday, you got to redo it, because it's practice. I can't call UAB and come back and restart this game. So again, starts with me. I gotta make sure we're ready to go.”

The game was competitive for about 12 minutes before UAB brought its 1-3-1 trapping defense out to midcourt. It overwhelmed Temple, and the Owls never really recovered. Temple had a short-lived 19-15 lead at the 9:53 mark of the first half after a pair of Jahlil White free throws before UAB closed out the first half on a 32-13 run.

The Blazers scored nine points off six Owls turnovers and outrebounded them by 23-10 in the first 20 minutes.

Fisher credited UAB head coach Andy Kennedy with the defensive adjustment that threw Temple into its tailspin.

“We were up, they go to the 1-3-1. We prepared for it for three straight days,” Fisher said. “It’s hard to simulate their length and size, and a great credit to them, because it was like we had never seen a 1-3-1 before.”

Other than Stanford and White, who added 11 points, no other Temple player reached double-figure scoring. The Owls were shorthanded without Shane Dezonie (back spasms) and Quante Berry (hand injury) in their loss to Tulsa on Sunday, but both players returned to play Thursday night. They combined for 12 points, but it wasn’t going to be nearly enough on a night when the game got away from Temple quickly.

A Hysier Miller stepback three was the first bucket of the second half and cut Temple’s deficit to 12, but the Owls never got any closer the rest of the way. UAB, which was paced by 19 points apiece from 6-foot-9 junior forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Christian Coleman, used a 15-4 run over the next four minutes to put the game out of reach.

Watch Adam Fisher's postgame press conference here.