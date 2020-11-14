UCF 38, Temple 13
For the third straight game, Temple's offense failed to surpass 20 points as the Owls were defeated by the UCF Knights, 38-13, in Orlando Saturday night. Temple (1-5, 1-5 The American) quickly fell...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news