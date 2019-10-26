Temple's defense gave up its most points since the 2006 season, Al Golden's first season as Temple's head coach, as the Owls were outclassed by the UCF Knights, 63-21, on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

UCF running back Otis Anderson had 17 carries for 205 rushing yards to pace the Knights, who improved to 6-2 and 3-1 in the conference. As a team, UCF had 613 yards of offense. Temple, meanwhile, had just 266 yards of offense and a mere 19 yards of offense in the second half, as the Owls fell to 5-3 and 2-2 in conference.

Temple was still in the game shortly after halftime. After trailing by just seven points at the break, Temple's defense forced a quick three and out to give Temple the opportunity to tie up the game early in the second half. Instead, Temple's offense did not take advantage of the situation and its defense allowed UCF to reel off 35 straight points to make the contest a laugher.

