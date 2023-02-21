Temple is coming off a 2022 season with a hopeful outlook for the future after finding what it hopes is its coach and quarterback of the future in Stan Drayton and EJ Warner.

On Tuesday morning, the American Athletic Conference announced its official conference schedule for the 2023 season, and Temple will have its first look at some of its new conference opponents, with the hope of improving their record and possibly qualifying for its first bowl game since 2019.

Akron - Sep. 2

Temple will open its 2023 campaign at Lincoln Financial Field against Akron. The Zips finished their 2022 season with a 2-10 record with their only two wins on the season coming against St. Francis and Northern Illinois. Temple leads the series between the two schools at 15-7 and currently has a six-game winning streak over Akron.

At Rutgers - Sep. 9

Temple will then travel to New Jersey for its third straight year of taking on the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers finished last season with a 4-8 record, only getting one more win the rest of the season after narrowly defeating Temple 16-14 on Sep. 17 Warner's first start. The Scarlet Knight's only win in Big 10 conference play came against Indiana when they scored 24 unanswered points in their homecoming game.

Norfolk State - Sep. 16

The Owls will travel back to Philadelphia to host the Spartans the following week. Norfolk State, an FCS program, completed its 2022 season with a 2-9 record, with its lone wins coming against MEAC rivals Morgan State and South Carolina State.

Miami - Sep. 23

Temple will close out its nonconference schedule at Lincoln Financial Field hosting Miami. The Hurricanes finished last season with a 5-7 record, the worst record for the program since 2007 when it finished with the same record under Larry Cooker. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal replaced Manny Diaz, who is of course know for spurning Temple, accepting the Owls’ head coaching job in December of 2018 and then leaving less than three weeks later to take the Miami job.

At Tulsa - Sep. 28

Temple will open up its conference schedule in Oklahoma against the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa finished last season with a 5-7 overall record and 3-7 in the AAC. The Golden Hurricane defeated the Owls 27-16 this past season.

UTSA - Oct. 7

The Owls will travel back to the Linc to take on a newcomer in the American in the Roadrunners. UTSA finished with an 11-3 record and finished at the top of the Conference USA standings with an 8-0 record in conference play.

At North Texas - Oct. 14

Temple will travel to Texas to take on the other top newcomer from Conference USA in North Texas. The Mean Green finished their final season in C-USA with a 7-7 record and placed second behind UTSA. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

SMU - Oct. 21

Temple then comes back to Philadelphia to take on the Mustangs, who finished 2022 with a 7-6 record and 5-3 in the conference, tied for fourth with Houston in the American. The last time these two teams met, SMU took down Temple, 47-23, on Nov. 7, 2020.

Bye - Oct. 28

Temple will have the week off to rejuvenate before taking on Navy.

Navy - Nov. 4

Coming off the bye, Temple will host Navy. The Midshipmen finished 2022 with a 4-8 record, tied for sixth in the American with ECU. Navy narrowly defeated Temple in overtime 27-20 this past season on Oct. 29. The Mids will be led by new head coach and former defensive coordinator Brian Newberry.

At USF - Nov. 11

Temple will start a two-game road trip in Florida to take on the Bulls. USF finished at the bottom of the American, going 0-8 in conference play. The Bulls were the Owl's lone win in conference play last year when they took down USF 54-28 on Nov. 5.

At UAB - Nov. 18

Temple closes out the two-game road trip against the Blazers. UAB finished their season in the middle of the pack of C-USA with a 5-7 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Memphis - Nov. 24/25

The Owls will close out their season at home against the Tigers. Memphis finished its season tied for seventh with Tulsa at a 3-5 record in AAC play. The series is tied at 4-4 between the two teams, and the Owls will look to break that tie and take the lead to close out their 2023 campaign.



