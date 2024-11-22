UTSA rolls to 51-27 win over Temple

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- — Robert Henry ran for 178 yards on 16 carries and he scored two touchdowns as UTSA unloaded on Temple late for a 51-27 victory on Friday night in a game of big plays.

UTSA (6-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference), which became bowl eligible, has won nine straight home contests and 17 of 18.

Henry scored on a 40-yard touchdown run on the Roadrunners' first possession. UTSA pushed the lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter when quarterback Owen McCown ran 75 yards to the end zone. It was 21-10 after Chris Carpenter returned a kickoff 97 yards.

McCown threw for 220 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had 75 yards rushing on six carries and a touchdown.

Evan Simon threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for Temple (3-8, 2-5). His 61-yard touchdown pass to Dante Wright reduced Temple's deficit to 31-24. Wright caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The Roadrunners won the only previous meeting with the Owls, 49-34, last season in what was their inaugural AAC game.