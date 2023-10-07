Compared to the last two weeks, it was progress.

The offensive play calling was clicking, E.J. Warner put together one of the best games of his career, and Temple still had a chance to win game in the fourth quarter.

But Stan Drayton wasn’t aiming for little signs of progress and moral victories 18 games into his head-coaching tenure. Saturday was a winnable game, and the Owls instead made enough mistakes to hurt themselves and fielded a defense that couldn’t stop much of anything in a 49-34 loss to UTSA before a homecoming crowd of 18,388 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

After splitting its nonconference schedule, Temple is now 0-2 in American Athletic Conference play and fell to 2-4 ahead of next weekend’s game at North Texas. A depleted defense surrendered 495 yards of total offense to the Roadrunners, who benefitted greatly from the return of their quarterback Frank Harris, who had missed the last two games with a turf toe injury. The 6-foot senior lefthander went 25 of 33 passing for 333 yards and three touchdowns, including a 29-yard touchdown pass on a dime to Devin McCuin that put the game out of reach with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left to play.

Temple, meanwhile, wasted one of the best performances of Warner’s career. Playing behind an offensive line that once again gave him little time to throw on most occasions, the 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore threw for 472 yards and five touchdowns, completing 42 of his career-high 65 attempts.

Warner has now surpassed the 400-yard passing mark three times in his career, the most of any quarterback in the program’s history. Last season, he threw for 486 yards in a loss at Houston and put 527 yards on ECU in a loss to the Pirates in the season finale.

This season, Warner has been more capable of extending plays when he’s flushed out of the pocket, and he had to do that on a handful of occasions Saturday.

“I’ve been talking about that since the offseason,” said tight end David Martin-Robinson, who caught eight passes for 112 yards and two of Warner’s touchdowns, a 7-yarder to open the scoring and a 33-yarder that helped put Temple ahead by 14-7 with 2:10 left in the first quarter. “I think he did a great job of improving his body, his speed, his agility and everything. You can just see it when he’s moving around, and he’s also doing it a lot more confidently now.”

“He’s got heart. That kid’s got heart,” redshirt-sophomore wide receiver John Adams said of Warner. “He’ll never give up on us. That’s one thing I’ve noticed.”

And now Adams, a walk-on from South Jersey’s Deptford High School, is certainly getting noticed. He broke out Saturday for the best game of his career, posting career-highs of 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets.

While Temple’s passing game returned, the running game is still lagging. The Owls’ 70 rushing yards marked the sixth-best total of the Drayton era, an indication of just how badly Temple has struggled in that department over the last season-and-a-half. And a Joquez Smith fumble, which came after he reeled off an 11-yard run, came three plays before Kevorian Barnes’ 14-yard touchdown run helped the Roadrunners tie the game at 7-7 with 3:59 left in the first quarter.

“Disappointing to see the ball on the ground,” Drayton said of Smith, who has now fumbled in two straight games.

Continued offensive line struggles

Despite the eye-popping passing numbers and Warner taking just one sack, that one sack was a big one, surrendered by an offensive line that continues to struggle.

In the second quarter, with Temple facing a third-and-11 from its 30-yard line, Owls right tackle Victor Stoffel got beat by UTSA linebacker Jimmori Robinson off the edge. Robinson stripped the ball from Warner, and Stoffel had a chance to recover it but did not. Ronald Triplette got it instead for the Roadrunners at the Owls’ 6-yard line. Running back Robert Henry scored on the very next play, and Chase Allen’s PAT put UTSA ahead by 28-21 with three minutes left before halftime.

Stoffel can’t wear a single digit during games per NCAA rules, but he was awarded one by his teammates that he wears in practice. Stoffel, right guard Wisdom Quarshie and center Richard Rodriguez represent the more experienced part of offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan’s unit, but the line doesn’t appear to be any better than it was last season.

Of the specific strip sack where the 6-8, 300-pound Stoffel got beat, Drayton said, “I think that's a question that Victor would handle. He's not proud of it. But, you know, Victor needs to become more consistent with his fundamentals and technique. It’s no an effort deal with him. I mean, there's times where he plays a little high, or he missed times as punch, you know, but I think for the most part, he had a solid day. I mean, that was a devastating play, for sure. But to say that he got handled all day, I don't know. That's hard to say right now.”

From there, Temple put together a 10-play, 50-yard drive. The Owls once looked to be in pretty good shape after Warner connected with Martin-Robinson on a 15-yard pass that got Temple down to the UTSA 26, but Drayton then hesitated to use his first-half timeouts, something that’s been a common theme this season. Prior to a short completion to Darvon Hubbard on the ensuing play, Temple huddled and wasted 32 seconds of the clock, instead of giving his offense more time to set up the next two plays.

When Drayton was asked if he didn’t call a timeout there because his offense had momentum on its side, Drayton simply said, “I did.”

After the 1-yard toss to Hubbard, the next play went for a 1-yard loss on another throw from Warner to Hubbard, and Camden Price missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal.

That sequence capped what had otherwise been a very solid first half for Warner, who went 19 of 26 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Martin-Robinson.

Warner’s third touchdown pass was a 31-yard scoring toss on a flea flicker that saw the ball go from Warner to Hubbard to Dante Wright and then back to Warner, who initially looked at Martin-Robinson before he saw Adams was wide open along the left side of the field near the end zone. He got it to Adams just in time, and Price’s PAT tied the game at 21-21 with 6:14.

Temple had a chance to go ahead after snuffing out UTSA’s ensuing drive, but then came the strip sack of Warner that set up Henry’s go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown run.

No answers from a shorthanded defense

Temple’s defense has now surrendered 40-plus points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2006, which was Al Golden’s first season at Temple. The Owls allowed 41 points to Miami, 48 at Tulsa and 49 to UTSA Saturday in a trend that’s headed the wrong way.

Harris’ return was obviously a big difference for the Roadrunners, and he was sacked just once and had plenty of time to throw all day. He also got help from a running game that produced 174 yards on 35 carries, led by Henry’s 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple's defensive line was hurt by injuries before the season even started to Demerick Morris and Georgia Tech transfer K.J. Miles. Then Allan Haye was lost with a season-ending injury last Thursday at Tulsa. Jerquavion Mahone, Davion Hood, true freshman Conlan Greene, Chavez Trask and Lancine Turay have attempted to pick up the slack, but the Owls were once again handled on the line of scrimmage Saturday.

That meant that Jordan Magee and the linebackers would have to help in run support, but that position group was without two of its better players in Yvandy Rigby and D.J. Woodbury, both of whom are dealing with what Drayton called “tricky” injuries when asked about their status.

Magee, who along with safety Tywan Francis led Temple with 10 tackles, talked again about communication errors and gap scheme errors that were partly responsible for giving up 49 points.

But why are they still happening, Magee was asked?

“Miscommunication,” Magee began. “Things happen on the fly. We try to prepare like how we're supposed to before the game of course, but game hits. You're out there, the game is moving fast, and you can get jumbled up sometimes. But we got to go back and hit it harder in the books.

Extra points and injury updates

In addition to his 10 tackles, Jordan Magee had Temple’s lone sack of the day. … Darvon Hubbard’s eight catches for 95 yards, 85 of which came after the catch, were career highs. His production was a plus on a day in which Amad Anderson tried to play early but didn’t play past the first quarter. Fellow wideout Zae Baines did not play after getting injured during the week, Drayton said. … Tight end Jordan Smith caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, Temple’s final score of the day. Fellow tight end Peter Clarke, who came to Temple from London's NFL Academy, made his first career catch a touchdown Saturday. It came at the 10:15 mark of the fourth quarter.

Postgame video

Watch the postgame interviews with Stan Drayton, E.J. Warner, David Martin-Robinson, John Adams and Jordan Magee here.