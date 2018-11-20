VCU downs Temple, 57-51, in Legends Classic semifinal
BROOKLYN -- Temple’s second-half comeback attempt fell short in Monday’s 57-51 loss to VCU in the semifinals of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.
The Owls dropped their first game of the season to move to 4-1, but they will face a quick turnaround in a meeting with Cal Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Legends Classic third-place game, which will be televised on ESPNU.
A poor shooting night for Temple’s two most productive offensive players in senior guard Shizz Alston and junior wing Quinton Rose came at an inopportune time.
Alston and Rose, the Owls’ top two scorers heading into Monday night, combined to shoot 6 of 31 from the field and 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
“We certainly needed those guys to shoot better than they did,” coach Fran Dunphy told reporters in his postgame press conference. “But they’ll be ready to go tomorrow. We can’t win without both of those guys playing well.”
Temple coach Fran Dunphy postgame press conference https://t.co/FdBm4z3R7F— OwlScoop.com (@OwlScoop_com) November 20, 2018
Sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis said Monday’s “bad shooting night” for Alston and Rose was a “rarity.”
“If Shizz and Q had an average night, we would have won,” Pierre-Louis said. “It was just a bad showing. We’ll get better after it.”
It certainly was a rare occurrence for Rose (8 points on 4 of 15 shooting) and Alston (6 points on 2 of 14 shooting), as the duo had their worst offensive output since Temple's 33-point loss at Cincinnati last January.
Pierre-Louis did his part, as the North Jersey native and Roselle Catholic product chipped in a team-high 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting, along with eight rebounds and six steals.
“I’m just doing my job,” Pierre-Louis said. “I do the same thing every single game - rebound, play defense, play as hard as I can. It’s the same thing every game, just stay consistent.”
Nate Pierre-Louis postgame https://t.co/wdsixFUhIw— OwlScoop.com (@OwlScoop_com) November 20, 2018
After Temple looked overwhelmed by VCU’s full-court press and committed six turnovers in the first eight minutes, the Owls settled down.
“The press in the beginning was a little bit crazy, but we got used to it,” Pierre-Louis said.
While VCU opened up with a 21-4 lead through the first nine minutes and change of the first half, Temple still had an opportunity to win in the final minutes.
Temple finished the first half on a 17-7 run to close it to a 7-point halftime deficit.
In the closing minutes, the Owls had two chances to tie or take the lead from the free throw line. Rose missed a pair from the charity stripe with just under two minutes to play, then sophomore forward J.P. Moorman only connected on one of two from the line with 1:01 left in regulation. If Moorman hit the second free throw, Temple would have tied it at 52-52.
Dunphy said he was prepared to plug in senior center Ernest Aflakpui back into the lineup had Moorman made both free throws. Instead, Dunphy left his co-captain on the bench.
VCU’s Marcus Evans proceeded to knock down a 3-pointer contested by Moorman, who had a season-high nine points on 4 of 8 shooting in a 27-minute run off the bench, on the other end.
Evans led all scorers with 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting, including a 2 of 5 mark from 3, in only 24 minutes.
As was the case at times last season, multiple Temple players appeared to be dealing with cramping. Moorman, along with Pierre-Louis and sophomore forward De’Vondre Perry, spent time with Owls’ team trainer on the bench.
Dunphy said he was unsure if Perry had a “pull of some sort” or a cramp.
“We’ll figure that out with the training staff tonight,” Dunphy said. “But we’ve got to do a better job of hydrating so we don’t have this happen again.”