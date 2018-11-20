BROOKLYN -- Temple’s second-half comeback attempt fell short in Monday’s 57-51 loss to VCU in the semifinals of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center. The Owls dropped their first game of the season to move to 4-1, but they will face a quick turnaround in a meeting with Cal Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Legends Classic third-place game, which will be televised on ESPNU. A poor shooting night for Temple’s two most productive offensive players in senior guard Shizz Alston and junior wing Quinton Rose came at an inopportune time. Alston and Rose, the Owls’ top two scorers heading into Monday night, combined to shoot 6 of 31 from the field and 2 of 15 from 3-point range. “We certainly needed those guys to shoot better than they did,” coach Fran Dunphy told reporters in his postgame press conference. “But they’ll be ready to go tomorrow. We can’t win without both of those guys playing well.”



Temple coach Fran Dunphy postgame press conference https://t.co/FdBm4z3R7F — OwlScoop.com (@OwlScoop_com) November 20, 2018

Sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis said Monday’s “bad shooting night” for Alston and Rose was a “rarity.” “If Shizz and Q had an average night, we would have won,” Pierre-Louis said. “It was just a bad showing. We’ll get better after it.” It certainly was a rare occurrence for Rose (8 points on 4 of 15 shooting) and Alston (6 points on 2 of 14 shooting), as the duo had their worst offensive output since Temple's 33-point loss at Cincinnati last January. Pierre-Louis did his part, as the North Jersey native and Roselle Catholic product chipped in a team-high 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting, along with eight rebounds and six steals. “I’m just doing my job,” Pierre-Louis said. “I do the same thing every single game - rebound, play defense, play as hard as I can. It’s the same thing every game, just stay consistent.”

