Running back Joquez Smith and safety Sam Martin Jr. spoke with reporters during Tuesday’s player availability over Zoom to discuss Temple’s 48-26 loss to Tulsa Thursday night.

The run game struggled for the second consecutive week, amassing just 44 yards. Over the past two weeks, the Owls have only rushed for 55 yards, the lowest rushing yard total over a two-game stretch under head coach Stan Drayton.

Smith not only had an explanation for the lack of production, but a solution as well.

“Minor things,” Smith said. “Different people on each play are not doing their assignments. Sometimes it's me … or we miss a block here and there. The defense watches film, too. Every play is not going to hit.”

One silver lining, however, was the success special teams had, specifically on kick returns. Martin has performed well returning kicks and Thursday was no different, as he returned three for 141 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown.

“The special team coordinator, coach (Adam) Scheier did a good job of drawing it up,” Martin said. “It was executed to a T … (Edward) Saydee leading the way (with a block.) The whole kickoff return unit did a good job of getting good leverage on their blocks and I just ran after that.”

Next up for the Owls is Saturday’s homecoming game against UTSA. The Roadrunners, one of six new American Athletic Conference programs, are 1-3 through four games, but they’ll get their starting quarterback, Frank Harris, after he missed the last two games with turf toe.

