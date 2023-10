Second-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters Monday during his weekly press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall, and you can watch video of the full session here.

Temple is now 2-3 heading into Saturday's homecoming game against UTSA, which is 1-3 but has one of the country's top young linebackers in sophomore Trey Moore.

In addition to weathering a 48-26 loss last Thursday at Tulsa, the Owls are dealing with more injuries. Drayton confirmed that defensive lineman Allan Haye, a Miami transfer who had registered a sack earlier in the game, suffered a season-ending injury at Tulsa. Wide receivers Amad Anderson Jr. and Dante Wright and linebacker Yvandy Rigby are also considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's game.