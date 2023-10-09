Temple head coach Stan Drayton met with reporters at his weekly Monday press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall to wrap up conversation about the Owls' 49-34 loss to UTSA and look ahead to Saturday's road game at North Texas, another first-year program in the American Athletic Conference.

Here are some excerpts from Monday's press conference.

Drayton on the play of his offensive line: "There's a lot more we can get out of them, for sure. Is there improvement? Yes. Steady in some people, some no. But again, we're staying as positive as we can, in that respect. It's not like we're going to be able to clone another one out there in the hallway somewhere, right? So we got to continue to work with the guys that we have. And I know that their heart's in the right place. They have their limitations. And we have to make sure that we as a coaching staff put them in the best position so that we can perform within their strengths and not as much as their weaknesses. So we got to find that formula."

On the injuries to linebackers Yvandy Rigby and D.J. Woodbury, as well as wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr., who tried to play Saturday but couldn't finish the game:

"[Anderson] tried. He's a tough kid. You could tell he just couldn't run, so we're hoping that we can pull him one step closer to being available to us for North Texas. D.J. Woodbury is going to be out for a while. He has a long-term injury, and I can't give you a projected timeline for him returning back to this football team at this point. I'm hoping Rigby is closer and closer and getting ready to play for us. And again, it is day to day, but a lot more optimistic as we move closer to North Texas as it has been in in the past."







