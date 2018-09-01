Temple suffered arguably its most embarrassing loss in years on Saturday as the Owls fell to FCS Villanova, 19-17, in the Mayor's Cup.

Temple's defense allowed touchdowns on the first two drives of the season before settling down and allowing just six points over the last 46 minutes of the game. On Villanova's first three drives, the Wildcats went 225 yards. Temple, meanwhile, went 251 yards over the course of the entire game.

Redshirt-senior quarterback Frank Nutile threw two picks in the fourth quarter and missed a number of open receivers earlier in the game. In the end, Nutile finished the game having completed 18-of-32 passes for 185 yards, a touchdown and the two aforementioned picks. Redshirt-sophomore Branden Mack finished the game with a career-high seven catches for 78 yards.

On defense, juniors Chapelle Russell and Shaun Bradley led the team with 10 tackles apiece. Fellow junior linebacker Sam Franklin forced Temple's lone defensive turnover with an interception in the third quarter. Redshirt-senior defensive tackle Michael Dogbe and redshirt-sophomore Quincy Roche had a sack each.

The special teams unit was one of Temple's few bright spots. The Owls blocked two kicks, including one that was returned 74 yards by redshirt-sophomore cornerback Kimere Brown for a touchdown.

For Villanova, Zach Bednarczyk completed 29-of-40 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Aaron Forbes ran for 111 yards on just 16 carries.

After the game, Temple coach Geoff Collins referenced a tragedy that affected the program. According to a team representative, a member of the support staff entered the hospital yesterday with a serious ailment. Due to this, only Collins, Nutile and Dogbe were made available to the media.

