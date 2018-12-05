RADNOR, Pa. -- Temple was unable to come up with defensive stops down the stretch in the Owls’ 69-59 loss to Villanova Wednesday night at the newly renovated Finneran Pavilion.

The Wildcats (7-2, 2-0 in Big 5) scored on their final 15 possessions after posting a 9-for-24 shooting mark in the first half.

Coach Fran Dunphy’s crew dropped to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 5 play.

Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels made all three of his 3-point attempts en route to a career-high 15 points in only 16 minutes off the bench.

“He was huge for them,” guard Shizz Alston told reporters after the loss.

The Wildcats’ top two scorers in guard Phil Booth and forward Eric Paschall – “go-to guys,” as coach Jay Wright said after the game – shot a combined 5 of 22 from the field for 19 points. Booth and Paschall entered the night averaging 16.9 points and 15.8, respectively.

Temple’s guard trio of Nate Pierre-Louis (19 points, 5 rebounds), Quinton Rose (13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 turnovers) and Alston (15 points, 3 assists, 3 turnovers) combined to attempt 42 of the Owls’ 51 field goal attempts.

Meanwhile, starting forward Dre Perry, who played 30 minutes, along with sophomore J.P. Moorman, who played 22 minutes, were both held scoreless.

“I probably could’ve got guys more shots, but a game like that, we felt like we had the advantage in our guard play, getting downhill,” Alston said.

The Owls’ loss puts Villanova in control of its own destiny for a sixth straight Big 5 title. Temple last won the Big 5 during the 2012-2013 season, when they were co-champions with La Salle.

If Villanova beats Saint Joe’s and Penn in its remaining Big 5 matchups, the Wildcats will tie Temple for the most city championships with 27.

Temple has not won at Villanova’s Pavilion since Dec. 5, 2012 – exactly six years ago from Wednesday.

The Owls return to the Liacouras Center Wednesday, Dec. 12 to play UMass at 7 p.m.