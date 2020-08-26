OwlScoop - Vincent Picozzi returns to Owls' offensive line

If there’s one thing about Vincent Picozzi, it’s his work ethic.

A former walk-on, nothing has ever been handed to the graduate offensive lineman. Picozzi has been a main fixture on Temple’s offensive line since 2018, where he started all 13 games between right guard and center.

The following year, Picozzi encountered his worst fear while starting nine games at right guard.

In Temple’s 17-7 win over USF, Picozzi suffered an injury to his MCL and PCL, which required season-ending surgery.

“I’m playing a good game, a great game," Picozzi recalled as he spoke with reporters this week. "We’re going in [to score] and then, of course, I got hurt. Probably every O-lineman’s worst fear is having a knee injury.”

Now, he’s worked harder than ever to get back on the field, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by his coaches and teammates alike. Six weeks after his surgery, Picozzi was able to begin his rehab process.

He’s now back in the fold and officially cleared to play.

For Picozzi, he feels his rehab process would have gone a bit faster if the Owls weren’t uprooted following two spring practices because of the coronavirus pandemic. If Temple had stayed on campus, Picozzi would have been back in action probably midway through spring ball, he said.

As soon as Temple arrived back on campus for summer workouts, Picozzi was able to get right back into the mix.

“One thing about Vince, knowing [him] now for almost two years is his work ethic,” offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said speaking with reporters Tuesday. “Vince has worked extremely hard to get back to a spot where he can play football at a high-level, which he’s done for a few years here at Temple and we certainly expect him to continue on at that level based on...his work ethic. The young man worked his butt off and has put himself back in a spot to move forward with his career.”

“Picozzi is a dog,” junior tackle Isaac Moore added, “He works so incredibly hard after his injury, just seeing him in the training room every day, doing things with his knee. He is so hungry right now to play football...The amount of leadership he brings to the room, I think he started as a sophomore and that’s from playing d-line in high school, he’s an athlete and I’m just really happy that he’s back.

As the longest-tenured offensive lineman in Temple’s o-line room, Picozzi has established himself as a leader. While he has large shoes to fill, as both Matt Hennessy and Jovahn Fair left for the NFL, this isn’t his first rodeo and he’s filled in for both players at center and left guard respectively without missing much of a beat.

It’s expected that when Temple presumably takes the field for the first time against Navy on Sept. 26 that Piccozi will be among the team’s starting five up front. While Picozzi can play multiple positions along the line, Tripodi has yet to commit to a starting depth chart.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Piccozi returns to his home at right guard, where he’s become the Batman to Adam Klein’s Robin on the right side.

“I’ve played next to him for two years and he’s kind of like my partner in crime,” Klein said of Picozzi. “It was really hard to watch him go down. But now that he’s back fully healthy, it’s been great to see him work again and play alongside him. It’s always great to have that leadership back in the room and he brings a lot of experience to the table for the young guys and any of the new guys in the room. I think it’s awesome to have him back in the room, he’s a great asset to the team.”



