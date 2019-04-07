Virginia athlete Robert Longerbeam commits to Temple
Robert Longerbeam, a 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback/wide receiver from Virginia’s T.C. Williams, verbally committed to Temple Saturday during an unofficial visit for the Owls’ spring practice session...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news