HOUSTON – Stan Drayton sat at his postgame press conference visibly upset and struggling for words. It took the first-year Temple head coach a short while to gather himself after the Owls suffered a 43-36 defeat at the hands of the Houston Cougars Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

His team had just finished what felt like a 12-round boxing match. In this fight, Temple was the heavy underdog looking to prove to the rest of the American Athletic Conference that it was a different team and headed in the right direction after last week’s win over USF.

Saturday afternoon’s clash with the Cougars was a chance to make a statement. It would not necessarily have been one that would have instant ramifications for 2022, but it was an opportunity to highlight Drayton’s first season on 10th and Diamond with a signature win.

When true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner connected with Zae Baines on a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3, Temple took a 36-35 lead with 1:22 remaining in the game, and a win was within an arm’s length. The Owls just needed one last defensive stop to grab it.

But less than a minute later, Temple found itself trailing again after Houston quarterback Clayton Tune hit Matthew Golden on a deep ball for a 44-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the game winner. Tune converted a two-point conversion on the ground to put the Cougars up by the winning margin of seven following Golden’s touchdown reception.

Warner, who set the Temple record for most passing yards in a game with 486, got the Owls close to the end zone on the final drive of the game. The series started with just 40 seconds remaining, but ultimately when tight end David Martin-Robinson was tackled in bounds at the Houston 25-yard-line, the clock hit triple zeroes.

Temple dropped to 3-7 and 1-5 in The American. The Owls now look much better than the team that lost by 30 in the season opener at Duke, but an opportunity to put a defining win on their record for 2022 had slipped away, along with any slim chances of bowl eligibility, and that’s the dichotomy Drayton was grappling with postgame.

“This outward emotion that I have right now is that of just being proud of a bunch of young guys who have really grown,” Drayton said. “There’s no moral victories out here, but there is growth that has taken place that I’m excited about with this football team. These losses will turn into wins real soon here.”

Warner figures to be a big part of that future Drayton alluded to. The Phoenix native continues to show immense progress as Temple’s signal caller. There’s probably not much more obvious evidence of Warner’s linear development than the fact that prior to Saturday, his season high in passing yards came just one week ago in the 54-28 victory over USF with 344.

It’s hard to come up with a mental knock on Warner, too. In a game in which the Owls were a 20-point underdog, they never trailed by more than nine points. Houston seemed to take control of the game early in the third quarter with two quick touchdowns to turn a 19-14 Temple lead into a 28-19 lead of its own. Warner went right back to work and quashed the Cougars’ momentum, engineering an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to Amad Anderson Jr. to get Temple back within two points at 28-26 late in the quarter.

“My confidence doesn’t change, no matter if I threw a pick on the last drive or if I threw a touchdown,” Warner said. “My confidence doesn’t waver at all, and my confidence in my teammates does not.”

While the focus is on the future, the players who won’t be around for it left Saturday’s game appreciative of the progress that has been made this season.

“I’m just really proud to be a part of this team,” graduate center Adam Klein said. “We’re just a group of fighters. I think this is a completely different team [than the beginning of the season] and a completely different mindset. There’s no give-up on this team.”

Turning point

In a game with so many punches thrown, it’s impossible not to highlight the last one as the fatal one. The aforementioned shot that Tune took down the field to Golden proved to be the death blow for an Owls team that never went away on Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

With Houston possessing the ball already in plus territory and less than a minute to go, Temple had to guard against a few more dinks and dunks that would have put the Cougars in range to bleed the clock out and kick a game-winning field goal.

To the Cougars’ credit, they took a chance at a big play and were rewarded.

“It was just a miscommunication between me and [redshirt freshman corner] Dominick Hill,” Temple sophomore safety Alex Odom said, alluding to the fact that his attention was on Houston junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell who scored the Cougars’ penultimate touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter.

A different offensive output

In last week’s victory against USF, Temple had a strong balance of both passing yardage and rushing yardage, but the highlight on offense was the 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns combined with 69 receiving yards from redshirt sophomore running back Edward Saydee.

Against Houston, the ground game wasn’t nearly as impactful for the Owls, as Temple accumulated just 47 net rushing yards on 26 carries. The big day from Warner through the air kept the Owls in the game all afternoon long, and Drayton left Saturday’s loss in an optimistic frame of mind about his offense knowing they can hurt opposing defenses in a variety of ways.

“Putting the combination of the two together, you’re really putting yourself in a position to win ballgames,” Drayton said. “If one is not working and the other one is keeping us in the ballgame, that’s showing to me promise in our offense that we’re capable of doing whatever we [have to] do to keep the sticks moving.”

One of the mainstays for Warner in the passing game was redshirt junior tight end David Martin-Robinson. Martin-Robinson capped Temple’s opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown catch and the middle of the field seemed to be open all afternoon long for the Owls, as Martin-Robinson finished with 10 catches for 114 yards in addition to the touchdown on the opening drive.

Martin-Robinson spoke positively about the fact that he was just able to be in the lineup and available with more regularity for his team.

“I’ve had my ups and downs with injuries, so I’ve gotten to have a few weeks consistently playing,” Martin-Robinson said. “It feels like one of the first times I got to be in midseason form because I had a lot of inconsistencies.”

Special teams

There were a few special teams quirks for Temple in the loss as well. After the Cougars tied the game at 7-7, Corey Cuascut-Palmer fumbled a kickoff early in the second quarter that gifted Houston a short field. Tune scored on a 16-yard QB keeper to put the Cougars up 14-7.

The next score in the game was a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Temple holder and punter Mackenzie Morgan on a fake field goal. However, kicker Camden Price missed the point after following Morgan’s touchdown, and Houston retained the lead at 14-13 at the time.

“We had it in our pocket,” Drayton said with a chuckle regarding the fake field goal play that Morgan scored on.

Stat stuff

Warner’s final stat line saw him go 42 of 59 in the passing game for 486 yards and 3 touchdowns to no interceptions. The freshman was sacked once and his longest completion of the day was a 43-yard pass to Jose Barbon late in the second quarter. Barbon led the Owls in receiving with 128 yards on eight catches. … Tune finished 29 of 40 for Houston with three touchdowns. … Temple registered two sacks of Tune, and Muheem McCargo had an interception early in the game. … Odom was Temple’s leading tackler on defense with seven solo tackles and three assisted tackles, while cornerback Jalen McMurray and linebacker Jordan Magee had five solo tackles apiece.

Postgame audio

Listen to Saturday's postgame interviews here.

Stan Drayton

E.J. Warner and Adam Klein

Alex Odom and David Martin-Robinson

Up next

Temple will now return to Philadelphia for a pair of home games against Cincinnati and ECU to wrap up the 2022 season. Next Saturday’s game against the Bearcats kicks off at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.