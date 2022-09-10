After failing to score in a 30-point shutout loss to Duke last week, Temple rebounded with a win as freshman quarterback E.J. Warner came on in relief to energize the Owls in a 30-14 win over the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday.

Warner, who replaced D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter, completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Temple coach Stan Drayton’s home debut at Lincoln Financial Field.

Temple’s offensive unit obviously struggled last week but the Owls’ offensive unit started fast against Lafayette when Mathis found wide receiver Jose Barbon on the right sideline for 29 yards early in the first quarter. On the ensuing play, Texas A&M redshirt-sophomore transfer running back Darvon Hubbard ran for a three-yard touchdown to give the Owls a 7-0 lead with ten minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter. That score gave Temple its first first-quarter points in nearly a year.

Mathis, who fumbled twice against Duke, struggled after that drive, however. Lafayette defensive lineman Adam Port stripped the two-year starter and senior linebacker Marco Olivas recovered the fumble on Temple’s second drive of the game. Mathis never settled down after and missed open wide receivers multiple times.

On the next three Temple drives, Mathis’ offense turned the ball over on downs, turned the ball over via another Mathis fumble and went three-and-out before Drayton made the decision to pull Mathis in favor of Warner with a little less than eight minutes left in the second quarter. Making his collegiate debut, Warner led Temple to back-to-back touchdowns to end the half.

“Both of those intangibles there for E.J. (Warner) have stood out for a while now,” Drayton said after the game about Warner’s accuracy and poise in his collegiate debut. “He is no secret to us as a football family. What E.J. represents, quite honestly, when we sit there and talk about an opportunity to help the team win by just doing your job. Taking your time, putting an investment into your playbook, your game plan, your teammates."

“At any given point and time, your number can be called,” Drayton added. “And all of those guys have to be ready. So, it is a competitive environment that he thrived in.”

Overall on offense, Temple’s offense gained 215 yards through the air and 146 yards on the ground. At the quarterback position, Warner’s performance was encouraging and provided some hope at the game’s most crucial position. Elsewhere on offense, Barbon had the best game of his career with eight catches for 118 yards. Hubbard finished with a team-high 59 yards but had a fumble of his own, which opened the door for Edward Saydee to rush 11 times for 55 yard and a touchdown of his own. Temple’s 30 points were its most since its 34-31 win over Memphis on October 2, 2021.

The Owls’ defense put together a strong performance, as Temple held Lafayette to just 110 yards. Both of the Leopards’ scoring drives came after turnovers that gave the away team short fields.

Don’t forget about special teams. Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver De’von Fox blocked Lafayette’s punt with 1:11 remaining in the second quarter, allowing Temple’s offense to return for Warner’s second scoring drive. Fox blocked two more punts in the second half.

Turning Points

Warner floated a 14-yard touchdown to Michigan State transfer Ian Stewart in the right corner of the endzone to give the Owls a 14-7 lead with 2:40 left in the half. Following that 83-yard drive and Fox’s first blocked punt, Warner found Amad Anderson for 11 yards on a quick slant to set up a Saydee 9-yard touchdown run that gave Temple a double-digit halftime lead.

Temple’s offense struggled to start the second half. Fortunately for the Owls, another blocked punt by Fox with 11:32 remaining in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown drive. On that drive, Warner first hit Anderson for 21 yards on the left sideline. Two plays later, Warner threw a 17-yard touchdown to redshirt-junior tight end Jordan Smith with 10:12 remaining in the fourth quarter to grow Temple’s lead to 28-14.

Standout Unit

Temple’s defensive line and linebacker units stepped up. Redshirt-junior defensive end Layton Jordan flashed for the second week in a row and finished with 2.5 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Darian Varner and redshirt-junior Lanice Turay each finished with one sack.

The linebacker group impressed against the run and pass game of the Leopards. Transfer sophomore outside linebacker Tra Thomas ended up with 1.5 sacks. Redshirt-sophomore Jordan Magee led the team with seven tackles, including three for a loss.

“I give credit to Lafayette, they played good on those downs,” Magee said about the Leopards two red zone touchdowns. “We've got to play better. Next game, we have to come out and really focus on our red zone defense.”

Overall, the linebacker and defensive line units combined for eight sacks. Temple’s 110 allowed yards were its fewest since the Owls beat the Tulane Green Wave, 49-10, on October 10, 2015.

Concerns

Three turnovers, all on the ground, were definitely a cause for alarm. Hubbard put together a strong performance but he fumbled with 14:08 remaining in the third quarter. That fumble gave Lafayette a short field and the Leopards scored a few plays later when Schuster hit a wide-open junior tight end Mason Gilbert for a five-yard touchdown with 10:59 remaining in the third quarter.

The Owls gave up two touchdowns on turnovers and got away with these mistakes against a struggling FCS program that has struggled to win games the last decade in the Patriot League. The Owls have to clean up those issues against tougher opponents to have a shot at winning.

“Thought our defense played really good football,” Drayton said. “Put in some tough situations during the course of the game and they were able to get us out of it, not giving away a bunch of points.

“There is nothing in the winning formula that says you got to turn the ball over four times,” Drayton said.

In back-to-back games, sophomore Dominick Hill proved to be a question mark at cornerback. Hill dropped a near interception that was caught by Leopards’ sophomore wide receiver Chris Carasia for 15 yards at the end of the third quarter. While that missed pick may have been a bit of bad luck, as Hill deflected the pass into Carasia’s hands, Hill also gave up a touchdown on the Leopards first scoring drive. In the end, Temple allowed a Lafayette offense that threw for just eight passing yards last week to complete 12 of 17 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Player of the Game

Fox blocked three punts against Lafayette, changing the momentum various times. The redshirt-sophomore’s role on offense is non-existent at this point but his special teams impact is helpful for a team that struggles on offense. While Warner, Jordan and Barbon also deserve consideration for Player of the Game, it’s hard not to give it to a player who made three impact plays in an area of the game that Temple has struggled with for the past few seasons.

“He is doing a pretty good job blocking the ball right now,” Drayton said about Fox’s three-block performance on special teams. “He’s a very unselfish football player. He is finding his role on this football team. Today, it was on punt block. Tomorrow, it could be at wide receiver. It all depends on his development and his mindset, but he was definitely impactful today in what we asked him to do on special teams. He enjoys it, and he has bought into that.”

Who’s next?

Temple’s next opponent is Rutgers. The 2 p.m. homecoming game against the Scarlet Knights is a tough test for a rebuilding Temple program. Last season, Rutgers thrashed Temple in the season opener, 61-14.

Temple has struggled at multiple positions throughout the first two weeks. This matchup favors Rutgers, unless Temple significantly improves over the next week. The next question is who starts at quarterback? If today means anything, Warner could be a consistent option for the team moving forward.