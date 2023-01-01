Despite 15 turnovers and 14 points allowed off them, Temple picked up its second American Athletic Conference win of the season with a 70-61 New Year’s Day victory over Cincinnati at the Liacouras Center. After sweeping the Bearcats last season, Temple (8-7, 2-0 AAC) now owns a three-game winning streak over Cincinnati (10-5, 1-1 AAC).

Temple relied heavily on the sophomore trio of point guard Hysier Miller and forwards Zach Hicks and Jahlil White Sunday, as the all-AAC backcourt of Damian Dunn and Khalif Battle came off the bench. Dunn was playing for the first time since the Owls' 86-78 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 20, when he sustained a head injury that forced him to miss Wednesday's win at ECU.

“I thought they were tremendous,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said. “Each one of those guys had a segment in controlling the game.”

Momentum swings

Temple went on a 7-0 run to take a 14-11 lead with about 13 minutes left in the first half. The Owls manipulated one-on-one matchups in the midrange area, making two jumpers and an alley-oop out of the pick-and-roll. Battle split a pair of free throws during the run after being fouled on a pull-up.

Cincinnati followed that up with a 7-0 run of its own to head into the third media timeout of the first half up 27-20. The Bearcats held Temple without a field goal for nearly three minutes, turning that into chances at the rim and a stepback three-pointer from sophomore wing Jeremiah Davenport.

The Owls immediately responded with a 15-0 run, forcing Cincinnati to miss six consecutive shots in that span. Hicks attempted and made three shots from beyond the arc during the run.

“I think it gives us a defensive presence,” McKie said about his starting lineup of Miller, Hicks, White, Nick Jourdain and Kur Jongkuch. “The better defensive teams are the teams that end up winning this time of year.”

Look at the numbers

After finishing the first half with one point on 0-of-3 shooting, Battle made it a point to get himself going in the second half. The redshirt-sophomore was allowed to operate in isolation and became one of five Owls to score in double digits against Cincinnati. Battle finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Thanks to Hicks and White, Temple dominated the boards Sunday, outrebounding Cincinnati 46-28. White finished with a game- and career-high 16 rebounds to go along with his season-high 14 points. Jourdain scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting for the Owls.

“I just thought those guys answered the call,” McKie said. “At some point, it has to click. I think we have the ability to be a really good defensive and offensive rebounding team.”

Temple made the best of its opportunities at the free throw line, making 14 of its 15 shots from the charity stripe, as opposed to Cincinnati’s 8 of 15. The Owls’ second unit also outperformed Cincinnati’s by a large margin, scoring 20 points compared to the Bearcats’ two. Redshirt-senior guard Landers Nolley II led the game in scoring for the Bearcats with 15 points.

The sophomore trio

Temple began the season with the trio of Battle, Dunn and center Jamille Reynolds. The three combined to average 15 points in 11 games played together this season. Dunn and Battle, although listed as redshirt-sophomores, are in their fourth years of eligibility and aren’t expected back at Temple next year.

With that being the case, Temple is looking for its next three sophomores – Miller, Hicks and White – to start taking steps into becoming the next impact players for the Owls. Sunday was a step in the right direction for them, as the trio carried the load for Temple in the first half.

They scored 27 of Temple’s 37 first-half points on a combined 66.7 percent shooting. White and Hicks also combined for 12 of Temple’s 19 first-half rebounds. The trio ended with a combined 38 points, with Hicks having eight rebounds and Miller leading the game in assists with seven.

“Coach always talks to me about moving around, so I think that was one of the main things I was focusing on,” Hicks said about his 3-of-5 performance from three. “The defense kept leaving me, and that was a big mistake.”

Up next

Temple’s women’s and men’s teams travel to USF for Tuesday and Wednesday matchups against the Bulls. The men’s Wednesday’s game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.