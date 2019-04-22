Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 10:47:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin transfer guard Tai Strickland on Temple: "It's a perfect fit"

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Temple and newly-named head coach Aaron McKie picked up a verbal commitment from Wisconsin transfer guard Tai Strickland, the son of 17-year NBA veteran Rod Strickland, as he announced on Twitter S...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}