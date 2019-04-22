Wisconsin transfer guard Tai Strickland on Temple: "It's a perfect fit"
Temple and newly-named head coach Aaron McKie picked up a verbal commitment from Wisconsin transfer guard Tai Strickland, the son of 17-year NBA veteran Rod Strickland, as he announced on Twitter S...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news