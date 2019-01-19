College basketball is a strange business sometimes.

Fran Dunphy hired Steve Donahue to join his Penn staff as an assistant prior to the 1990-91 season. It was a big break in Donahue’s career and one that eventually gave him the pathway to becoming a head coach.

But when Dunphy the head coach has faced off against Donahue the head coach, Dunphy has beaten his close friend 15 out of 17 times -- with two notable exceptions.

The first came back in 2010, when Donahue’s 12th-seeded Cornell team beat Dunphy’s fifth-seeded Temple team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. For a very good Owls team that looked poised to make a March run, the loss stung.

The second came Saturday evening before 8,409 fans, Temple’s largest home crowd of the season at the Liacouras Center.

Despite getting career-best totals of 21 points and 15 rebounds from senior center Ernest Aflakpui in the paint, the Owls came up short in a forgettable, 77-70 loss to Penn – its first to the Quakers in 12 seasons - that snapped a four-game win streak and put a damper on some recent momentum. Temple had received five votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll and entered the NCAA Tournament conversation as one of the newest teams in ESPN’s latest Bracketology projections.

Given the circumstances, this loss could sting, too.

This is Dunphy’s final season as Temple’s head coach, with assistant Aaron McKie set to take the reins next season as the head coach in waiting. And with a chance to grab a share of the Big 5 championship for the first time in six seasons, Temple instead sputtered against a Penn team that had lost four in a row, including a 32-point loss at Toledo and an overtime setback to a previously-winless Monmouth team. During that stretch, the Quakers looked nothing at all like the team that upset then-No. 17 Villanova back on Dec. 11.

And Saturday’s loss for Temple came, of course, to the program Dunphy led for 17 seasons before taking over for Hall of Famer John Chaney in 2006.

How long this stings will ultimately be up to Dunphy and his players. And when they were questioned about it, Dunphy and his best player smartly kept a lot of the sentimental stuff in perspective.

Asked if there were feelings involved in losing what could be his final Big 5 game as a head coach, Dunphy didn’t flinch.

“No,” he said. “We lost against a really good team today. They played really well. They made shots when they needed to. I haven’t thought one bit about that, to be honest with you. We’re going to watch every bounce of the game on Monday versus Penn, because I think it’ll help us get better. And then we’ve got to prepare for Memphis on Thursday and Cincinnati on Sunday, so we’ve got a big week ahead of us.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about.”

It might sound like coach speak, but it’s the right - and really the only - approach to take.

Temple dropped to 14-4, and losing to a Penn team with a NET ranking of 124 won’t do the Owls any favors if they’re on the NCAA Tournament bubble in March.

Still, Temple proved it could beat previously-undefeated No. 17 Houston10 days ago. Three days prior, the Owls won a tough road game at a place where most teams don’t win, at Wichita State. The American Athletic Conference is there for the taking, and Temple still has as good a shot as anyone to win the league.

But Saturday was a reminder that the Owls, although improved over last season, still have a couple of prominent shortcomings: they have issues on defense, and they don’t have a true lead guard who can break down a defender to get or create easy shots.

Temple came into the day ranked second in its conference in steals at 9.4 per game and tied for second in assist-to-turnover ratio. But the Owls were also ranked dead last in the American in field goal percentage defense at 45.4 percent and seventh in scoring defense at 70.2 points per game.

So when they’re not taking the ball away or taking care of it, they just haven’t been good enough fundamentally on defense to get stops at critical times or stop the bleeding when a team’s supporting cast member starts affecting the game.

That was all on display against Penn, which shot 52.8 percent and got 21 assists on 28 field goals.

Temple trailed by as many as 13 Saturday and played from behind for all but 19 seconds of the game. The Owls trailed 35-25 at halftime after allowing junior forward Jakub Mijakowski, who had scored just 17 points all season, to get 14 in the first half on 4 of 4 shooting from 3-point range and 2 of 2 from the free throw line. Temple adjusted and held the junior from Poland scoreless in a little more than nine second-half minutes, but the Owls’ inability to recognize and guard him in the first half set them back.

And when Temple threatened in the second half, Penn responded with buckets that were sometimes just too easy.

Less than two minutes in, a 3-point play from Aflakpui cut Penn’s lead to five at 35-30. A little more than three minutes later, the Quakers had jumped back out to a double-digit lead at 46-35 after a bad pass and turnover from Quinton Rose led to a Devon Goodman bucket in transition.

When Rose responded with four straight points, Penn scored the next six. AJ Brodeur capped the brief run on a finger roll drive that saw him coast unguarded through the lane.

Shizz Alston Jr., Temple’s leading scorer, collected 14 points and six assists but shot just 5 of 18 due to a combination of good Penn defense and some missed open looks. With the game approaching the 9:30 mark and the Owls trailing by nine, the senior couldn’t make an uncontested three from the corner, and Penn made him pay at the other end when Bryce Washington hit from beyond the arc.

Later on, Temple kept scrapping to stay in the game and scored six straight to get within five at 71-66 with 1:13 to go after a basket from sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis, who scored 13 points but shot just 6 of 16 and turned it over four times. But Jake Silpe put the game out of reach with 39 seconds to go when he hit an uncontested 3-pointer near the top of the key.

Alston, who had been averaging 19.2 points per game, put his offensive woes mostly on himself. But Penn, like some other teams have done, wore him down by running someone at him as he came off ball screens. Temple got just nine assists on 30 made field goals, and the Quakers’ bench outscored the Owls’ by a resounding margin of 29-7.

Aflakpui, who entered the game averaging 5.9 points and 7.1 rebounds, isn’t always going to go for 21 and 15 every night and may not be a consistent double-double threat, but Alston acknowledged Temple could stand to work its offense through him more, especially when things get disjointed or stagnant.

Alston also acknowledged that Saturday was a missed opportunity. He knows the back story and knows a share of a Big 5 title would have meant a lot.

He’s also smart enough to know that stuff will become a distant memory if Temple can get to the NCAA Tournament and make a run in his head coach’s final season on North Broad Street.

“(A Big 5 title) is something I wanted coming into college,” Alston said. “Something I wanted for Coach, something I wanted for Ern and myself, so it’s very disappointing. But our ultimate goal is to win our conference and get to the NCAA Tournament. So if you would have told me we’re not going to win the Big 5 but we’ll get to the tournament, I’ll take that.”