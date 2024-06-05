The Big 5 will be following a two, three-team pod format for the six women’s basketball schools in the same manner as the Philadelphia City 6 men’s basketball programs that started in 2023.

Mel Greenberg first reported the news Tuesday morning.

The women’s pods will mirror those of the men’s from last season. Saint Joe’s, Penn and Villanova will play in one pod, while Temple, Drexel and La Salle will play in the other in a round-robin format.

The games will conclude in a triple-header event at Villanova’s Finneran Pavilion, with a championship, third- and fifth-place games.

Saint Joe’s won the inaugural men’s Big 5 Classic championship game last season, defeating Temple 74-65 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 2. La Salle placed third, defeating Penn 93-92 in overtime, sending Penn to fourth. Drexel defeated Villanova 57-55, earning fifth place with the Wildcats bringing up the rear.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that the men’s Big 5 Classic championship is set to return to the Wells Fargo Center in early December once again.

An official announcement will come Thursday morning at Finneran Pavilion.