Woodrow Wilson's Preston Brown joins Temple staff

Woodrow Wilson High School coach Preston Brown has joined Temple's staff as its Director of Player Personnel, the university announced on Monday.

By hiring Brown, Temple coach Rod Carey added an influx of South Jersey recruiting ties to his program.

"[Brown] has had a long relationship with our program and knows the type of student-athletes we want here," Carey said in a statement. "He's very well thought of locally and nationally. He will be huge addition to our recruiting efforts."

"I have watched this Temple football program for most of my life and I am forever grateful to Coach Carey for this tremendous honor," Brown added.

Brown will join a recruiting department that also includes Zach Gold and former Temple quarterback Adam DiMichele. Carey promoted Gold, who was previously an Assistant Director of Player Personnel, following Nate McNeal's departure for Illinois.

At the same time, Carey bolstered the department by shifting DiMichele from an analyst roll. Temple running backs coach Gabe Infante also recently gained the title of Recruiting Coordinator.

While at Wilson, Brown led his alma mater to consecutive state championships and consistently produced FBS talent, including players like Fadil Diggs, Amari Clark and Marcus Johnson. Brown's Wilson program also produced three current Temple players in Muheem McCargo, Dyshier Clary and Travon King.

Brown was a two-year captain at Tulane, where he finished his career with 91 catches for 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns. Prior to that, Brown was an All-South Jersey receiver and linebacker at Woodrow Wilson, where he played with former Temple defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.