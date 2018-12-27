SHREVEPORT, La. -- When Rock Ya-Sin and Ryquell Armstead walked out of Temple’s locker room tunnel and were not dressed for warm ups ahead of Thursday’s tilt with Duke in the Independence Bowl, the assumptions were that the pair of Senior Bowl selections opted to sit out their final collegiate games to avoid injury.

Following the Owls’ 56-27 loss to Duke at Independence Stadium, interim head coach Ed Foley told reporters that Ya-Sin and Armstead were held out due to “medical situations.”

“It was not a decision on their part not to play,” Foley said. “It was medical for both of those guys.”

Due to a team policy that states players who do not appear in games will not be made available to reporters, Ya-Sin and Armstead did not address the media after the game.

Senior safety Delvon Randall, one of Temple’s projected NFL Draft picks, said he never considered sitting out in the Owls’ bowl game.

“There was no chance I would skip this game,” Randall said. “I wanted to go out and play my last game with my brothers. I’ve been here for four years and there’s no way I’d leave them out to dry like that. I wanted to finish the whole game. I had it in my mind that I was going to play the whole game before we even came to the bowl game. There was no way I’d leave my brothers like that.”

Those comments from Randall were not meant to be any sort of shot at Ya-Sin and Armstead for sitting out.

“We seen it through the whole week,” Randall said. “(Ya-Sin) told us that he wasn’t feeling too well. Just medical reasons, honestly. Same with Ryquell. I don’t think those guys would ever leave us out to dry like that.”

Randall, the Independence Bowl's defensive player of the game, was nursing a “tweaked” ankle, which he suffered in one of Temple’s practice sessions earlier this week, Foley revealed after the game. He finished with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss, along with a 52-yard touchdown return off an interception.

“He said, ‘Coach, there’s nothing going to keep me out of this game,’” Foley said.

Entering the bowl game, Ya-Sin played the second-most snaps of any Temple defensive player, only behind Randall, according to Pro Football Focus. The Presbyterian College transfer who enrolled at Temple in January appeared in all 12 regular season games.

Armstead, who made his way out to midfield Thursday as a captain for the coin toss, was put in front of the media multiple times during Temple’s bowl prep earlier this month. He missed two games earlier this season due to injury.

“I just want to go out there one last time and compete with my boys,” Armstead said during a post-practice media availability at Edberg-Olson Hall on Dec. 17. “Just enjoy the moment, don’t let it be too big.

What Randall described as “miscommunications” amongst the Owls’ defensive backs led to a season-high 444 yards and five touchdowns, which tied a season-high for Temple opponents, through the air.

Duke’s T.J. Rahming broke out for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches – the most yards from a receiver in the Independence Bowl’s 42-year history.

“It’s on us for not communicating,” Randall said. “We didn’t have max communication like we had all season.”

Quarterback Anthony Russo, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, said Temple will work throughout the offseason to learn from the bowl loss and return as a better team in 2019.

“We’re going to continue to do what we do and work our butts off seven days a week, 24 hours a week, down at 10th and Diamond,” Russo said. “I promise you we’re going to come back next year with some vengeance. We’re going to come back a stronger team, a closer team. We’re going to do everything we need to do to come back next year and win our conference.”



