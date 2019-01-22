Youngblood has a "top three," will take at least one more visit
Josh Youngblood, a two-star receiver from Tampa's Berkeley Prep, has a "top three" list of schools, which consists of Temple, Kansas State and Boston College, he told OwlScoop.com.A 5-foot-11, 170-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news