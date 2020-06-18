 OwlScoop - Zach Hicks continues to build relationship with Temple
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 15:35:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Zach Hicks continues to build relationship with Temple

Sam Cohn
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Camden Catholic High School forward Zach Hicks, a priority target as Temple looks to assemble its 2021 recruiting class, had his fourth Zoom call with the Owls' coaching staff in the last two weeks...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}