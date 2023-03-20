Temple sophomore forward Zach Hicks entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Monday.

Hicks is one of six Temple players to enter the transfer portal following former head coach Aaron McKie’s departure, including Khalif Battle, Jamille Reynolds, Nick Jourdain, Hysier Miller and Damian Dunn, who also announced his portal intentions Monday.

Hicks, a graduate of Camden Catholic High School, shot a team-best 35.6% from beyond the three-point arc this season. Last season, Hicks set Temple’s single-game record for threes made in a game with 10 against Delaware State and also set a career-high in points with 35.

Following his performance during the 2021-2022 season, Hicks was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team, along with teammate Jahlil White. The 6-foot, 8-inch forward averaged 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his two-year Temple career and shot 36.3% from three-point range.

With the exception of Battle and Dunn, the Temple players who have entered the portal have indicated that they would still keep the Owls in the mix when considering their next steps.

The former 3-star recruit received numerous offers coming out of high school, including those from Missouri and Richmond, before choosing Temple.