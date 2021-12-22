Zach Hicks' record shooting sparks Temple past Delaware State

Costly turnovers and missed shots allowed Delaware State to hang around against Temple Wednesday afternoon at the Liacouras Center.

Then Zach Hicks got involved.

The Owls’ freshman forward began to knock out the Hornets with automatic shooting from beyond the arc. He finished with a career-high 35 points in a record-setting performance, leading Temple to an 85-48 rout of Delaware State that snapped a two-game losing streak.

Hicks shot 12 of 18 overall and 10 of 16 from three-point range. His 35 points tied Mark Macon, now a part of third-year head coach Aaron McKie’s staff, for the most scored in a single game by a Temple freshman, and his 10 threes set a record for the most made in a single game by an Owl.

In 1995, Rick Brunson set the previous record by knocking down nine threes against George Washington. Later that season, Johnny Miller matched the record by making nine three-pointers against Cincinnati.

The Hornets (2-11) are on an eight-game losing streak. But after two straight bad performances for Temple in losses to Saint Joseph’s and UCF, this was a much-needed win, regardless of the opponent.

“It’s hard to get wins on any level, college or professional, so we'll take it,” McKie said. “It is always good to have a win. To be able to get in the locker room and talk after a win, as opposed to a loss, it is good. We are going into the holidays, and we are going to have a few days off. Food goes down better after a win.”

McKie was encouraged by Hicks’ electric shooting performance.

“That’s what he does,” McKie said. “It comes as no surprise. We have seen it. It’s just he hasn’t made shots leading up to this point, but that is who he is. I told him in the locker room, not only is it hard to score 35 points in a college game, but to do it as a freshman, that’s impressive. I have no doubt in my mind he is going to be an outstanding college player.”

Hicks was able to find open spaces and finish when the opportunities were there.

“I think it’s moving off the ball,” Hicks said. “When I first got here, I wasn’t really great at running in transition, setting my feet and running full speed down the court.”

Temple had shot 5 out of 50 from long-distance in its previous two games, and Hicks himself had hit just 1 of his 19 three-point attempts over the Owls’ last nine games.

Wednesday was a different story. The team knocked down 46% of its shots from three and 43% from the field, and various players contributed to the team’s season-high 85 points.

Redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn put together another consistent offensive performance, finishing with 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. Second-year freshman Nick Jourdain made his second start and scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked one shot.

Freshman Jahlil White, whose athleticism has proven to be valuable on defense and transition opportunities, received his first career start. The Wildwood Catholic High School product finished 2-for-3 from the field for six points and made his first career three-pointer.

The Owls’ defense eventually clamped down and held Delaware State under 50. Second-year freshman point guard Jeremiah Williams finished with four blocks and three steals in the effort.

Temple’s defense gave up some early buckets, but Williams tightened things up and contained Hornets’ guards Myles Carter and John Stansbury, the cousin of former Temple standout and NBA player Terrance Stansbury.

“Just steady,” McKie said of Williams. “It’s how he has to play for us, being a hound defensively. I told him at halftime, I thought he started off slow. We wanted to set the tone early with these guys with our defense.”

Carter dropped 19 points against the Owls’ defense. On a few occasions, he drove to the paint and finished. Besides Carter, big-man Zach Kent finished with 12 points and went 2-for-7 from three-point range. Stansbury dropped 11 points as well.

But the story of the day was Hicks’ performance. The Owls were desperate for a confidence boost, and they got it.

If he can put together a similar effort in Temple’s next game, a 9 p.m. Big Five tip-off on Dec. 29 at No. 23 Villanova, then Hicks could be on his way to a special freshman season.

“I don’t think it’s more the basket,” Hicks said when asked about what it’s like to be on a shooting streak like the one he had Wednesday. “I think it’s more the feel of the ball. The ball just feels like it fits perfectly in your hand, and when it comes off the wrist, I just know that it was going in.”

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings.