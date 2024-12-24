Zavien Bryant tells his Temple commitment story

Watch head coach Adam Fisher, Elijah Gray and Shane Dezonie discuss the 62-61 win over Davidson.
Temple will be shooting for the program's 2,000th win Wednesday when it hosts Davidson. It won't come easily.
There's a familiar face on North Broad Street for Jett White,. The Owls will have some competition in his recruitment.
Temple shot just 24% from the field in a 68-46 loss to the Mountaineers Sunday at the Liacouras Center.
With guard Lynn Greer III making his Temple debut and assistant Chris Clark back on the bench, the Owls won Sunday.
