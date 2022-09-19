Stanford is Temple head coach Aaron McKie’s first verbal commitment from the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound first-team All-Philadelphia Catholic League selection averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a junior, and his 59.6 field goal percentage led the PCL. He also knocked down nearly 37 percent of his three-point attempts (18 of 49) in leading the Burrs to a share of the PCL regular-season title with a 12-1 record before losing in the PCL semifinals and the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinal playoffs.

Stanford told OwlScoop.com Monday night that he pretty much had his mind set on Temple not long after getting the offer from McKie and experiencing the campus and the people around the program.

"The vibe was there, the teammates were cool," Stanford said. "And with the coaches, I liked their energy toward the whole organization. I felt right at home. So I was just waiting to see if any other schools (could match that.) That's why it took me so long to make a decision."

Stanford said he did enjoy his official visit to Boston College as well, calling it a "family-oriented program" that treated their players like their sons.

But Stanford said it came down to a conversation with his father, Chuck Stanford, about what staying home would look like.

"We talked about all the things that could happen if I do stay in Philly," Stanford said, "about how much I had to stay focused and turn my work ethic up if I do stay in Philly, because it's easy to get distracted. So once we talked about that, I pretty much told Temple's coaches that I'd be committing."

Stanford said he told McKie and his staff about his decision last week.

"He was happy," Stanford said. "He was excited. He told me I could come in and play right away because I'm a key piece to what they're trying to do. So if I go there and do all the right things, I should be able to go there and play early."

And staying at home and being able to play for a former 13-year NBA veteran in McKie with his family less than a half-hour away from campus is something Stanford considers to be a meaningful opportunity.

"It means a lot being able to play under someone who really knows the path to be able to get to the NBA," Stanford said. "He played the position I played, basically. He knows all the ups and downs that come with it. As long as I follow his path and follow what he's telling me, I've got a good chance of making it."

Stanford held offers from more than 10 schools, including local programs like Saint Joseph’s and Drexel. He took official visits to Temple, Boston College and Drexel over the past month but ultimately decided the Owls were the best fit.

“Zion is a great kid. He embodies what Philadelphia is all about,” West Catholic head coach Miguel Bocachica told OwlScoop.com Monday. “I’m super happy for him. This commitment is a tribute to his dedication and hard work. He’s a gym rat that never misses a day, and I’m glad it paid off for him.”

Stanford followed up his junior season at West Catholic with a successful summer playing for the K-Low Elite 17U team, where he averaged 12.7 points per game.