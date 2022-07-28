A new beginning: Drayton, players talk 2022 season at media day

Drayton, who spent the previous five seasons at Texas as the Longhorns' associate head coach and run game coordinator, takes over an Owls program that went 3-9 last season and was predicted to finish last in the league's preseason media poll.

You can listen to all of Thursday's audio here.

With preseason camp just a week away, first-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton and five of his players - right tackle Adam Klein , nose tackle Xach Gill , tight end David Martin-Robinson , linebacker Jordan Magee and defensive end Darian Varner - spoke with reporters Thursday at the team's Edberg-Olson Hall football facility.

During Thursday's session at Edberg-Olson Hall, a few themes continued to emerge.

-- The players seem happier with a new staff and new strength and conditioning staff.

-- The team feels closer and enjoys being in the building more.

-- Several of the players who spoke Thursday talked about being in better shape.

-- And lethargic and conservative special teams play, something that had plagued the Owls during the last three seasons under former head coach Rod Carey, could be a thing of the past.

'Fourth down is a critical down," Drayton said. "You get four of them, and special teams plays the fourth one most of the time, and it's critical. Our best players will play, whether they're starters or not starters. We'll put our best available players on special teams. We're trying to win the game on special teams.

"It's critically important. It is a major piece, and our players, I think, have already bought into that, the way they've put the time in. Not only within their side of the ball, but they're putting the time in with the offseason to have a better understanding of what's being asked of them schematically on special teams.