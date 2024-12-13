The Scoop: S10, E21 - Can Lynn Greer III provide the spark the Owls need?

Point guard Lynn Greer III and assistant coach Chris Clark return Sunday when Temple plays at Hofstra. Can they get the Owls back on track during an important, three-game stretch of the season? Can Diane Richardson’s team knock off No. 15 West Virginia Sunday after beating Villanova last weekend to claim the first Big 5 Classic title?

And a full and entertaining mailbag brought us more questions on this week’s podcast. Who’s coming and going in the portal for the Temple football program? Are the Harry Potter films Christmas movies? Where are we on eggnog as a society in 2024? Does OwlScoop reporter and Scoop producer Johnny Zawislak still make a Christmas list for his parents? (The answer is yes.) And what’s next for Declan Landis?

Intro: 0:00 – 3:55

On (or around) this date: 3:55 – 12:52

Temple football roster updates: 12:52 – 14:33

Can Diane Richardson’s Big 5 champions upset No 15 West Virginia?: 14:33 – 19:43

A sloppy Holy Family win, great play from Aiden Tobiason: 19:43 – 30:27

Lynn Greer III and Chris Clark return this weekend: 30:27 – 36:28

Mailbag: 36:28 – end