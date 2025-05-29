AAC announces four start times and TV designations for Owls football games

The American Athletic Conference is in the middle of its annual conference meetings this week in St. Petersburg. Part of the new business on the agenda involved the announcement of several television designations and kickoff times for the league’s upcoming football season.

As such, Temple now knows when four of its games will start and where they will be televised in veteran head coach K.C. Keeler’s inaugural season on North Broad Street.

The Owls’ Aug. 30 season opener at UMass in Amherst will start at 3:30 p.m. and stream on ESPN+. The network will also carry Temple’s home opener against Howard a week later on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

The program’s highest-profile nonconference game, a week three matchup against Oklahoma, will air Saturday, Sept. 13, on ESPN2 with a noon kickoff at The Linc. Temple’s three-game series with Oklahoma was worked out back in 2016, eight years ahead of the Owls’ season opener in Norman last year. As of now, Temple is set to wrap up that three-game series when it opens its 2028 season at Oklahoma.

The league also announced that Temple’s Nov. 8 conference game at Army will kick off at noon and air on CBS Sports Network. It will mark the Owls’ first trip to West Point since a 31-28 overtime loss back in 2017, six seasons before the Knights became a football-only member of the American.

Broadcast details and kickoff times for Temple’s remaining eight games, including the Sept. 20 road game at Georgia Tech, will be released later and subject to the standard 12-day window that has dictated scheduling for the last several seasons.