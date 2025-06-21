Tylik Mitchell joins Owls as late addition to 2025 class

Tylik Mitchell, a former running back at North Carolina’s Southern Nash High School, announced his verbal commitment to Temple Friday, giving the Owls a late addition to their 2025 recruiting class.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Mitchell originally signed with Old Dominion back in December as a 3-star recruit after a prolific season that saw him tally 1,866 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 13.7 yards per carry. Mitchell posted those numbers despite sustaining a concussion that kept him out of the last two games of the regular season.

UConn, James Madison and Coastal Carolina also recruited Mitchell, who rattled off 1,783 yards and 23 rushing scores with an 11.7 yards-per-carry average as a junior. He also owns a 10.78-second time in the 100-meter dash and finished with the fourth-best high school triple jump mark in the state at 46 feet, 10 ½ inches.

As a receiver, Mitchell caught 13 passes for 255 yards during his three-year high school playing career, and seven of those catches went for touchdowns.