UIC transfer Jordan Mason commits to Temple

Mason, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound point guard who will come to the Owls with one more season of eligibility, averaged 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game for University of Illinois Chicago this past season and led the Flames with 30.1 minutes per game after playing his first two years of college basketball at Texas State, where he averaged a career-high 12.9 points per game as a sophomore before transferring to UIC in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Per a source familiar with his recruitment, Mason was at Temple last month for an official visit and was recruited recently by Iowa before committing to the Owls. He would be in line to handle much of the point guard duties for a remodeled Owls backcourt that includes returning rising sophomore Aiden Tobiason and a group of transfers in CJ Hines (Alabama State), Masiah Gilyard (Manhattan), Derrian Ford (Arkansas State) and Gavin Griffiths (Nebraska), along with incoming Westtown School recruit Cam Wallace.

Mason averaged just 6.1 points over UIC’s last 10 games of the season but dished out 31 assists compared to 17 turnovers. He played one of his better games of the season back in November against Fran Dunphy’s La Salle Explorers in the Boardwalk Battle fifth-place game, scoring 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to go with seven rebounds. He scored a season-high 23 points in a Jan. 25 loss to SIU and followed up with 22 points four days later in a win over Bradley, shooting a combined 16-for-28 from the floor and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line to go with 14 assists and just three turnovers across those two games.

Mason played at San Antonio’s Clark High School before signing with Texas State.